It’s Face Your Fears Day, so find out what’s lurking in the back of your closet!. A great place to face your fears is Dr. Destruction’s “Haunted Forest” at Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm. The good doctor has been scaring folks in the cornfields and inside haunted buses and other structures for decades. Open 4 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. Admission is $10. The Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm is located on Highway L (18th Street) just west of Green Bay Road in Somers. www.smithpumpkinfarm.com. Note: The Haunted Forest has its own entrance and is not in the wristband area that requires an additional fee. This haunted attraction is NOT open on Oct. 31.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO