Davante Adams couldn’t care less about the Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears rivalry. After all, he only has one thing in his mind in every game: destroy the opponents. Adams will carry the same mentality he has in every game when the Packers renew their so-called rivalry with the Bears on Week 6 this Sunday. While Chicago would want to put an end to the Aaron Rodgers curse, it looks like Adams wants to start a new nightmare for the Windy City franchise.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO