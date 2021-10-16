CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Minnesota

By Adam
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I live in Rogers, MN and have to turn left onto I-94 to get to work each day. The wait to turn left is notorious for being a long one, even when I'm the the only one at the stoplight. There have been times I've considered turning left anyway when the...

krforadio.com

AM 1390 KRFO

New Video Features Amazing Views of Minnesota From Space

The crew on the International Space Station was busy Monday taking a cool video with some amazing views of Minnesota. NASA says the International Space Station has been orbiting planet Earth for 20 years now. And the website ISS-ABOVE has been tracking its movements and providing some way-cool pictures and videos from the space station as it looks down on our planetary home.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Magazine’s “Most Incredible” MN Hiking Trail Is a No-Brainer

You don't have to look far for good hiking trails in Minnesota. In a state where we pride ourselves in spending time in the great outdoors, there's rarely a shortage of good hiking trails nearby. A quick look at the AllTrails app shows some of the state's top-rated results in Minneapolis (Theodore Wirth Wildflower Trail), St. Paul (Mississippi Gorge Loop Trail), Stillwater (St. Croix Crossing Trail Loop), Finlayson (Kettle River: Banning State Park), Taylor's Falls (Walter F. Mondale River Trail), Sandstone (Banning Quarry Loop Trail) and Monticello (Bertram Chain of Lakes). While there are great trails everywhere, I think most Minnesotans would agree that some of the state's best -- both in difficulty and views -- are along North Shore.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

It’s Official Fellow Iowans, We’re America’s Worst Drivers

This is downright embarrassing, especially when you consider we were MUCH better just a short time ago. If you drove to work this morning and had at least one instance of a fellow driver doing something that drove you crazy, you're likely in the majority. Statistics show Iowa has the worst drivers in the entire U.S. Let's dive in. Or maybe I should say speed in.
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Alcohol: Wisconsin Man Eager To Ice Fish Sinks Truck and Trailer

Want some proof that alcohol inhibits your ability to make smart decisions? Look east as a Wisconsin man decided that it was time to take his truck and ice house out to a Wisconsin area lake. The only problem was there wasn't any ice to be had, and his truck and trailer wound up underwater. The Barron County Sheriff's Office, shared a photo of the incident on social media, with a message for area anglers, "THE.ICE.IS.NOT.READY.YET."
WISCONSIN STATE
#Signage
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota + Wisconsin Perch Problem, Shrinking In Size + Population

Minnesota and Wisconsin has a perch problem. And it's probably not what you think - especially if you're a regular angler. Ecologically speaking, perch exist near the bottom end of the food chain for lakes and rivers. Small in size, they make perfect feeding for other species of fish that inhabit the same waterways. That small size has also made them less-desirable to many anglers who are looking for a catch that's big enough to make a meal out of the days take; usually the bigger ones end up coming home to the frying pan.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Bemidji Wants to Pay You to Move There- Are You Interested?

In this business of radio I have moved a lot. It isn't cheap, and it really is kind of a pain to pack up all of your belongings, get them all loaded up on some sort of truck, hopefully with help from movers, get them all to the new destination and then unpack everything. It's a colossal pain! Sometimes it needs to be done, however. By the way, moving isn't cheap either.
BEMIDJI, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Drivers and Pedestrians Urged to Be Cautious as Darkness Grows

UNDATED -- Traffic safety officials in Minnesota want to remind both drivers and pedestrians of the increased dangers as more hours of darkness arrive. October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and it highlights the potential for an increased number of crashes between cars and pedestrians. So far, Minnesota has recorded...
NEW ULM, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Cheers! This New Local Irish Whiskey is Now Available in Minnesota

While Minnesota is home to many incredible local craft beers, a new, authentic local Irish whiskey is making its debut at liquor stores and bars across the state. As you might have heard by now, I'm a BIG fan of Minnesota's many local craft breweries. (And if you are too, you don't want to miss Rochester On Tap, the largest craft beer festival in southeast Minnesota, coming to Mayo Civic Center on October 30th! Check out the full list of participating breweries and wineries below.)
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Southern Minnesota Employee Made A Bold Move To Stop A Thief

An employee at the Walgreen's in Albert Lea made a bold decision to follow a thief out to their vehicle and then get inside with the thief in an attempt to get back stolen gift cards yesterday. The result of the bold action was police being able to apprehend the Kansas City Missouri man, after he allegedly drove back to the store with the employee, begging her to get out of the car.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

MnDOT Urges Caution On Minnesota Roads As Pedestrian Crashes, Fatalities Increase During Fall Months

Rochester, Minnesota (KROC-AM News) - As there are more hours of darkness this time of year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging motorists and pedestrians to use caution on Minnesota roads as past statistics show pedestrian crashes and fatalities increase during the fall months. Pedestrian Crashes, Fatalities Increase During...
MINNESOTA STATE
