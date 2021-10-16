Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Minnesota

Minnesota and Wisconsin has a perch problem. And it's probably not what you think - especially if you're a regular angler. Ecologically speaking, perch exist near the bottom end of the food chain for lakes and rivers. Small in size, they make perfect feeding for other species of fish that inhabit the same waterways. That small size has also made them less-desirable to many anglers who are looking for a catch that's big enough to make a meal out of the days take; usually the bigger ones end up coming home to the frying pan.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO