Hugh Hefner’s ex says Playboy Mansion had ghosts — and she recognized one of them

By Nexstar Media Wire
 8 days ago
(NEXSTAR) – The Playboy Mansion was full of things that go bump in the night, according to one of Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriends — and they weren’t the things you’re imagining. Bridget Marquardt, a former Playboy bunny and one Hefner’s many ex-flames, recently revealed that she once saw an apparition...

Bridget Marquardt Shares Details About Real Playboy Mansion Ghost Stories

The Playboy Mansion has seen its fair share of residents and guests—some living and breathing and some, well, not so much. One of Hugh Hefner’s former girlfriends Bridget Marquardt gave some intel on the real ghost encounters she had while living there—and yes, the stories will likely keep you up at night. Let’s dive in.
Former 'The Girls Next Door' star thinks the Playboy Mansion is haunted, more news

Bridget Marquardt claims the Playboy Mansion is haunted (by a fashion challenged ghost) Beware the ghost in acid-washed jeans! "The Girls Next Door" alum Bridget Marquardt believes the Playboy Mansion, where she lived when she was one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends from 2002 until 2009, was haunted. In a recent appearance on the "Dark House" podcast, Bridget recalled hearing doors mysteriously slam or lock and said guests would often share that they felt something strange and off in the "gaming quarters" of the famous home. But she said there was one time she and two other women all reported seeing the same apparition in her bedroom. "My sister, myself and my friend Stacy were all sitting on my bed," she recalled. "We were talking, having a glass of wine, and the TV was on. All of a sudden, out of the corner of all of our eyes, we saw a woman standing in my closet. Of course when I turned to look at it straight on, it was gone." She still remembers what the woman looked like, though: "She had black, long kind of stringy hair and she was very pale and very skinny," Bridget continued. "And she was wearing a white T-shirt that was way too big on her and black acid-wash jeans. She was just standing there … staring." It seems Bridget thinks she knows who the fashion challenged ghost was, too. "Before I lived in the mansion I was invited to test for Playmate, and I met this woman who was a social secretary at the mansion," Bridget explained. "She was super friendly. She was kind of like the house mom." Bridget, who said she'd just gotten a new puppy the day she saw the ghostly figure, added that the secretary "knew about all the pets and she knew about all the girls, she was amazing." By the time Bridget had moved into the mansion, though, the secretary had apparently died of cancer. "I'm pretty sure it was her who was standing there," Bridget concluded. "And I think she came to see the new addition to the mansion, the new pet that was there. [My dog] Wednesday."
Hugh Hefner costumes for women and more unique DIY Halloween ideas

What better way to celebrate this spooky season than with an insane individual costume to disrupt the typical gender norms? Learn how to dress up as Playboy’s Hugh Hefner DIY-style and explore more unique Halloween ideas for all of your upcoming festivities, below. Hugh Hefner costumes for women. Hugh Hefner,...
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

