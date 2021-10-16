Hugh Hefner’s ex says Playboy Mansion had ghosts — and she recognized one of them

Bridget Marquardt claims the Playboy Mansion is haunted (by a fashion challenged ghost) Beware the ghost in acid-washed jeans! "The Girls Next Door" alum Bridget Marquardt believes the Playboy Mansion, where she lived when she was one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends from 2002 until 2009, was haunted. In a recent appearance on the "Dark House" podcast, Bridget recalled hearing doors mysteriously slam or lock and said guests would often share that they felt something strange and off in the "gaming quarters" of the famous home. But she said there was one time she and two other women all reported seeing the same apparition in her bedroom. "My sister, myself and my friend Stacy were all sitting on my bed," she recalled. "We were talking, having a glass of wine, and the TV was on. All of a sudden, out of the corner of all of our eyes, we saw a woman standing in my closet. Of course when I turned to look at it straight on, it was gone." She still remembers what the woman looked like, though: "She had black, long kind of stringy hair and she was very pale and very skinny," Bridget continued. "And she was wearing a white T-shirt that was way too big on her and black acid-wash jeans. She was just standing there … staring." It seems Bridget thinks she knows who the fashion challenged ghost was, too. "Before I lived in the mansion I was invited to test for Playmate, and I met this woman who was a social secretary at the mansion," Bridget explained. "She was super friendly. She was kind of like the house mom." Bridget, who said she'd just gotten a new puppy the day she saw the ghostly figure, added that the secretary "knew about all the pets and she knew about all the girls, she was amazing." By the time Bridget had moved into the mansion, though, the secretary had apparently died of cancer. "I'm pretty sure it was her who was standing there," Bridget concluded. "And I think she came to see the new addition to the mansion, the new pet that was there. [My dog] Wednesday."

