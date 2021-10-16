New To Lou Too – The ultimate leaf lifter

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/16/2021: Vice President and Sales Manager Igor Murokh, AKA Mr. Floor joins the show to talk about what happens to hardwood floors as the cold weather approaches. To learn more about Mr. Floor Companies, their products, and what services they provide go to mrfloor.com or call 847-674-7500.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO