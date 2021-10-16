New To Lou Too – The ultimate leaf lifter

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/16/2021: Vice President and Sales Manager Igor Murokh, AKA Mr. Floor joins the show to talk about what happens to hardwood floors as the cold weather approaches. To learn more about Mr. Floor Companies, their products, and what services they provide go to mrfloor.com or call 847-674-7500.
Steve Dolinsky, food reporter, author and James Beard Award winner, joins Anna to talk about his newest book on pizza, “The Ultimate Chicago Pizza Guide: A History of Squares & Slices in the Windy City.” Check out all “The Food Guy” segments on NBC5 and see where Steve will be next on his pizza tour here.
Featured on WGN Radio's Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/16/2021: Vice President and Sales Manager Igor Murokh, AKA Mr. Floor joins the show to answer a caller's question about deep-cleaning their hardwood floors.
