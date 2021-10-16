Triathlon News & Notes: Another Frodeno-Sanders Battle, ‘Race Fixing’ Accusations, Triathlon Makes the News, and More

It takes a village to race a triathlon. With a 1.5-year-old son, it also takes a lot less sleep. I wanted to add this first line to the column’s title, but my editors said it wasn’t proper to have that long of a title. I guess getting a good night’s sleep will make you more mindful about things like that. This past summer, after my son and I ran the Bayshore Marathon together, we set out on a new unexplored journey of training for the Michigan 70.3 mile Ironman triathlon (swim 1.2 miles, bike 56 miles, run 13.1 miles) down in Frankfort, Michigan. While this wasn’t my first time doing a triathlon, it was definitely the most challenging one to train for. It gave me a whole new appreciation for the village of family and friend support I was provided to help me get across the finish line as a new father. Suppose you’re a triathlete, endurance athlete, or anyone who enjoyed a little “you” time out on the trail before having kids. In that case, I hope you’ll find comfort knowing that it doesn’t need to stop once you become a parent.

