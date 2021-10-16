CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triathlon News & Notes: Another Frodeno-Sanders Battle, ‘Race Fixing’ Accusations, Triathlon Makes the News, and More

By Sarah Wassner Flynn
triathlete.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Frodeno v. Sanders showdown set for Ironman California. Call it Tri Battle Royale 2.0: After a much-hyped showdown between Germany’s Jan Frodeno and Canada’s Lionel Sanders in Austria last July, the pair will go head-to-head again at Ironman California next weekend. But, unlike the Tri Battle, it won’t just be...

www.triathlete.com

NBC Sports

U.S. figure skating champion Bradie Tennell withdraws from Skate America

Bradie Tennell has withdrawn from this week’s Skate America due to a foot injury, U.S. Figure Skating announced Monday morning. Tennell, 23, who won the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in January – reclaiming the title after three years – was set to make her season debut this weekend in Las Vegas. The women’s short program is Saturday and the free skate Sunday at the Orleans Arena.
LAS VEGAS, NV
triathlete.com

TheMagic5 Review: Are $65 Jan Frodeno-Backed Custom Goggles Worth It?

Custom 3D-printed goggles created to your face shape, using a proprietary app and algorithm. You’ve seen the Instagram ads and the pros looking sleek as they pull on a pair of odd-shaped goggles. But you aren’t quite sure what custom goggles are, or why you might need them. These Magic5 goggles (actually called, weirdly, TheMagic5): Are they really worth the hype, even if you’re not Jan Frodeno? And yes, he owns shares in the company.
INSTAGRAM
triathlete.com

Our List of the Best Triathlons for Beginners

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Your first triathlon can be intimidating enough on its own: Training for three sports, navigating in open water, organizing your pile of gear in transition, and figuring out fueling are all enough to overwhelm any multisport rookie. That’s all before you throw in complicated race logistics or an extra challenging course. So let us help! These eight beginner-friendly triathlons lower the intimidation level with calm swims, shorter distances, top-notch organization, simplified logistics and (mostly) flat bike and run courses. With one of these races on your calendar in 2022, you’ll be sure to earn that simple-but-coveted title: “triathlete.”
SPORTS
statepress.com

ASU triathlon alumna Allysa Seely perseveres through health complications

Seely had her left leg amputated below the knee, but that did not stop her from being a Paralympian and two-time gold medalist. had her left leg amputated below the knee, she faced challenges that most don't face in their lifetimes. The two-time Paralympic gold medalist for Team USA in paratriathlon also recently suffered from a blood clot in her heart, but she never stopped competing.
HEALTH
triathlete.com

Photos: A Mallorca Doubleheader and Xtreme Adventures in Greece

No, you’re not imagining things – Ironman and Challenge both had races on the tiny island of Mallorca on the same day. Read Brad Culp’s recap of the races in Last Weekend Now to learn how this happened (and who won each event). Though the island is small, it also proved up for the challenge of hosting two simultaneous high-profile races, each with their own identity.
LIFESTYLE
WCVB

Iowa man wins 700-mile, 5-day triathlon

ANKENY, Iowa — An Iowa man completed, and won, one of the toughest races known to man. The five-day triathlon covered more than 700 miles. And not only did 52-year-old Donald Robinson finish, he won. The race is called a quintuple anvil and each day consists of nearly 2.5 miles...
IOWA STATE
Washington Post

Olympic alternates Leanne Wong, Kayla DiCello win all-around silver, bronze at world championships

At the U.S. Olympic trials in June, Kayla DiCello slipped from the bars during perhaps the most important competition of her career, effectively dashing her hopes of making the team for Tokyo. The 17-year-old still traveled to the Tokyo Olympics as an alternate but then returned home to Boyds, Md., and began preparing for her next opportunity at the world championships. This time, with the U.S. Olympians not vying for selection, DiCello emerged as one of the country’s top contenders, so she headed to Kitakyushu, Japan, to take part in a competition of this magnitude for the first time.
SPORTS
Santa Maria Times

Melnikova wins all-around final at gymnastics worlds

KITAKYUSHU, Japan (AP) — Angelina Melnikova of Russia won the women’s all-around final on Thursday to claim the first gold medal of the gymnastics world championships. Melnikova, the 2020 Olympic all-around bronze medalist, built up a solid lead with high scores on the vault and uneven bars and finished with 56.632 points.
SPORTS
triathlete.com

Last Weekend Now: Too Many Races in Mallorca in One Weekend

Last Weekend Now is your Monday rundown of what’s happening in pro triathlon, brought to you with commentary by Brad Culp. (Ed note: So yell at him if you don’t like the comments.) The major players in the triathlon universe have done a remarkable job of coming together for the...
CYCLING
triathlete.com

Elite Rizer Review: Go Left, Right, Up, and Down, Indoors

A luxe immersive riding experience for those who want to spare no expense in making their pain cave high-tech. While Wahoo seems to enjoy a large piece of the smart trainer market, there are other brands making a name for themselves, too, like Elite. Elite is an Italian bike trainer company that features a strong lineup of both smart and “dumb” trainers. The Elite Rizer isn’t their first foray into an immersive riding experience, as last year they had already released the clever little Sterzo steering block. But that was a little more of a toe dip test, while the Rizer allows riders to simulate ascending and descending all from the comfort of your pain cave. The Rizer is not currently available in the U.S., but plans are in the works to make it available for purchase stateside in late Fall 2021.
CYCLING
triathlete.com

Pros Battle for Rankings in Final Races of the Year

Pro triathletes have been ranked before. There used to be an Ironman points system to earn spots to Kona. In the World Triathlon short-course rankings, year-end standings (and prize money) are based on performances over the season. There are also overall prize money listings and rankings for individual events, like the Super League championship series in September.
SPORTS
triathlete.com

The Expert-Curated, Triathlete-Approved Race Week Menu

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Race week is here. The long, hard training hours are in the rearview mirror, and now you can sit back, relax, and carb-load…right? Close, but not quite. The week leading up...
SPORTS
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Jeff Houser: It takes a village to race a triathlon

It takes a village to race a triathlon. With a 1.5-year-old son, it also takes a lot less sleep. I wanted to add this first line to the column’s title, but my editors said it wasn’t proper to have that long of a title. I guess getting a good night’s sleep will make you more mindful about things like that. This past summer, after my son and I ran the Bayshore Marathon together, we set out on a new unexplored journey of training for the Michigan 70.3 mile Ironman triathlon (swim 1.2 miles, bike 56 miles, run 13.1 miles) down in Frankfort, Michigan. While this wasn’t my first time doing a triathlon, it was definitely the most challenging one to train for. It gave me a whole new appreciation for the village of family and friend support I was provided to help me get across the finish line as a new father. Suppose you’re a triathlete, endurance athlete, or anyone who enjoyed a little “you” time out on the trail before having kids. In that case, I hope you’ll find comfort knowing that it doesn’t need to stop once you become a parent.
FRANKFORT, MI
triathlete.com

The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Tim Don Does Everything

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio. You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True. This week we...
SPORTS
triathlete.com

How to Watch Ironman California

There are just a few races left on the calendar this year, but with so many pros looking to boost their rankings (and their year-end bonuses) there are a couple of barn burners left in the season. And with no Kona in October, quite a few pros opted to take their Ironman fitness to the other fall options. That’s at least partially why the inaugural Ironman California, slated for Sacramento this Sunday, seems to have become the pseudo de facto men’s Ironman race of the year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCCI.com

Des Moines to host full-distance Ironman triathlon in 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ironman announced Wednesday that Des Moines will be the newest host of a full-distance Ironman triathlon. The new full-distance Ironman triathlon will take the place of the Ironman 70.3 triathlon and be designated as the 2022 Ironman North American Championship. The event is scheduled to take...
DES MOINES, IA
aicyellowjackets.com

Triathlon competes at East Region Qualifier

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Virginia – The American International College triathlon team competed in the 2021 East Region Qualifier held at Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia on Saturday, October 16. FAST FACTS:. Individual Finishes:. Angelina Knowlton: 75th – 15:05-39:14-26:09 – 1:22:47.5. Elizabeth Winberg: 80th – 12:26-41:21-30:02 – 1:25:56.3. Alexandra Drexler: 82nd...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
triathlete.com

Endurance Coaching Is Very White. A New Program Aims to Change That

The 80/20 Endurance Foundation, cofounded by author, coach, and Triathlete contributor Matt Fitzgerald, announced this week the launch of its Coaches of Color Initiative—a program aiming to enhance diversity in endurance sports through awarding apprenticeship grants to persons of color who aspire to become endurance coaches. A recent national survey...
SOCIETY

