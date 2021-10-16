Waffle House waitress allegedly pulls gun on man ‘over cheese eggs’

A Black transgender woman was shot and killed at a Fort Worth apartment complex Thursday night. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the 21-year-old victim as Kier Laprice Solomon late Friday. Solomon, who also went by Kier Lapri Kartier on social media, was found unresponsive in a car with a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police do not believe she lived in the complex. Authorities have not named a suspect in the killing. One of Solomon’s close friends, who goes by Madii Reloaded, shared a remembrance on the Facebook page of the Nu Trans Movement, a transgender rights activist organization: “She was transitioning and very well almost done. I remember her trips to Houston and her nervousness with it all. God this hurts. So very bad. She would have anxiety before every appointment and would constantly ruin her nails by tapping them or biting them. I remember the good times when she was so excited to get good news on her levels or when she was able to finally pull a shirt over after her last procedure.”

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 22 DAYS AGO