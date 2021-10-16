CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waffle House waitress allegedly pulls gun on man ‘over cheese eggs’

By Paula Froelich
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA customer at a Waffle House in downtown Atlanta claims a waitress pulled a gun on him after he asked for cheesy eggs Wednesday morning. A man named Candy Franklin found himself staring down the barrel of a loaded gun after pointing out his eggs weren’t what he ordered....

nypost.com

Comments / 77

Brian Hamilton
8d ago

Mr. Franklin , if they fired that waitress I would actually go back to waffle house but this time bring your own slice of 🧀 from the house and just order eggs 😳

Reply(1)
8
Mr. Sarcasm
8d ago

never, I mean NEVER! order eggs that way again. and as far as gun violence a Person was holding the gun, the gun wasn't holding itself up dipshit.

Reply
6
250R ATC GUY
7d ago

I don't believe in a million years that it was that simple, there has to be more to the story.

Reply
11
