NHL

The Golden Knights to be without the services of Max Pacioretty

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden Knights will lose the services of Max Pacioretty for approximately the next six weeks, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. The injury is being described as one to the lower body. Pacioretty...

