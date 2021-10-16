CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Garcia Discusses Sequencing and the CARD Trial in Patients With CRPC

By Targeted Oncology Staff
targetedonc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 8 months on enzalutamide, a patient with castration-resistant prostate cancer had a PSA level of 60.7 ng/mL. The abdominal/pelvic CT showed enlargement of known pelvic lymph nodes, and a bone scan showed progressive disease. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Jorge A. Garcia, MD, division chief, Solid...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

Related
cancernetwork.com

Alicia Morgans, MD, MPH, Discusses How a Hypothetical Trial Cohort Demonstrates Impacts of Cabazitaxel Costs/Complications in mCRPC

CancerNetwork® sat down with Alicia Morgans MD, MPH, at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology to discuss how a hypothetical cohort from the CARD trial highlighted the impact of treatment with cabazitaxel on costs and complications in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. At the 2021 European Society of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Alicia Morgans, MD, MPH, Discusses Outcomes From the CARD Trial in mCRPC at 2021 ESMO

CancerNetwork® sat down with Alicia Morgans MD, MPH, at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology to talk survival and progression outcomes from the CARD trial in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. At the 2021 European Society of Medical Oncology Congress, CancerNetwork® spoke with Alicia Morgans, MD, MPH, director...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Vescio Debates the Sequencing of Selinexor in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

A 78-year-old woman was diagnosed with stage II multiple myeloma and was deemed transplant ineligible. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Robert A. Vescio, MD, medical director, Multiple Myeloma and Amyloidosis Program, Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, CA, discussed the case of a 78-year-old patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crpc#Fda Approval#Wit#Lancet#Enzalutamide#Psa#Md#Solid Tumor Oncology#Cleveland Medical Center#Ngs#Alsympca#Nct00699751
targetedonc.com

Monitoring Patients With mCRPC

Tomasz M. Beer, MD, FACP: What is the typical monitoring? We could think about different points in time in this case to consider that. Early on, the patient had a PSA [prostate-specific antigen] recurrence after surgery. This was 2017, and the care was in line with the standard at the time. But in 2021, we have more sensitive PET [positron emission tomography]–based imaging, in particular PSMA [prostate-specific membrane antigen] PET/CT imaging, increasingly available. Even in 2017, we had Axumin PET/CT, and these high-sensitivity imaging studies might be considered for a rising PSA patient after surgery, especially a rapidly rising PSA early in the course of the disease. Such imaging might have revealed more extensive disease than would have been appreciated with conventional imaging and might have led the treating physicians to go directly to systemic therapy and omit salvage radiation, for example. We don’t know that, but that would be 1 of the goals of more sensitive imaging.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Study Underway to Evaluate Ixazomib/Rituximab in R/R MCL

A study at MD Anderson Cancer Center aims to evaluate ixazomib and rituximab in patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma. A phase 2 study of ixazomib (Ninlaro) and rituximab (Rituxan) in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is currently recruiting patients.1. The interventional, open-label...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Clinical Implications From the VISION Trial in mCRPC

Scott T. Tagawa, MD, FACP: I believe that the VISION results, particularly in the context of all of the other studies—particular prospective studies that might’ve been single arm, plus the TheraP study, which was a patient population highly selected by imaging head-to-head against cabazitaxel—lutetium-PSMA [prostate-specific membrane antigen]-617 improved outcomes. In that context for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer [CRPC], arguably for at least those who have some PSMA positivity, this represents a new standard of care.
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

New Mechanisms Under Study to Overcome Osimertinib Resistance in EGFR+ NSCLC

Although osimertinib has been shown to overcome T790M-mediated mutations in the second-line setting, as with other EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibiors progression on osimertinib is inevitable. Several small molecule EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) are now available for the treatment of EGFR-mutated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). However, progression after TKI...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
targetedonc.com

Liposomal Annamycin Shows Early Clinical Activity in Soft Tissue Sarcoma Lung Metastases

A phase 1b/2 study has shown an 80% clinical activity rate with liposomal annamycin as treatment of soft tissue sarcoma lung metastases. Treatment with liposomal annamycin demonstrated 80% preliminary clinical activity as treatment of soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases, according to interim results from the phase 1b/2 clinical trial (NCT04887298) announced in a press release by Moleculin Biotech, Inc.1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Durvalumab Combo, With or Without Tremelimumab, Improves PFS in NSCLC

Data from the phase 3 POSEIDON trial were presented during the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer. Durvalumab (Imfinzi) and chemotherapy, with or without tremelimumab, demonstrated statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared with chemotherapy alone in patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Komrokji Discusses Using Hypomethylating Agents for Low- and High-Risk MDS

Investigators are looking into newer ways of using hypomethylating agents to treat patients with low-risk and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) is often treated with the hypomethylating agents (HMAs) azacitidine (Vidaza) and decitabine (Dacogen) in the higher-risk setting. However, these agents can also be used in patients with lower-risk disease in certain situations, and newer ways of using these HMAs are under investigation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Clinical Benefit Achieved With Lenvatinib/Pembrolizumab in Anaplastic Thyroid Carcinoma

The ATLEP study explored the combination of lenvatinib and pembrolizumab in patients with ATC and poorly differentiated thyroid cancer. Lenvatinib (Lenvima) in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) was found to be effective in patients with anaplastic thyroid carcinoma (ATC), according to interim results from the phase 2 ATLEP trial (NCT02973997) presented during the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Thyroid Association.1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Entinostat Added to Nivolumab Plus Ipilimumab Shows Early Efficacy/Safety in Advanced BC

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Evanthia Roussos Torres, MD, PhD, discussed the phase 1 investigation of the safety and efficacy of entinostat administered in combination with nivolumab and ipilimumab for the treatment of advanced HER2-negative breast cancer. In a phase 1 study of entinostat (MS-275) combined with nivolumab (Opdivo)...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Nivolumab Plus Ipilimumab Prolongs Survival in Mesothelioma

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Solange Peters, MD, discussed the significance of the 3-year follow-up analysis of the CheckMate 743 study of nivolumab/ipilimumab in mesothelioma. Nivolumab (Opdivo) in combination with ipilimumab (Yervoy) was found to significantly extend overall survival (OS) in patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM). At...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Assessment and Intervention May Improve Safety Outcomes in Older Patients Receiving Chemotherapy

In a randomized study, geriatric assessment-driven intervention was effective in reducing chemotherapy-related toxicities in older patients with cancer. The use of an assessment and intervention strategy to predict high-grade chemotherapy toxicity in older patients with cancer may significantly reduce these toxicities later in the course of treatment, according to a study published in JAMA Oncology.1,2.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Case Overview: 62-Year-Old Man With Metastatic CRPC

Tomasz M. Beer, MD, FACP: I’m pleased to be with you to present a case that I was recently consulted on. This is a case of a 62-year-old man that began in January 2017. At that time this patient was found to have a firm prostate nodule on a routine physical exam. A follow-up PSA [prostate-specific antigen] was elevated at 15.5 ng/mL. The man had a family history of prostate cancer, and his other medical conditions included hypertension. He underwent a transrectal ultrasound-guided biopsy that documented the presence of prostate cancer, adenocarcinoma of the prostate, Gleason grade 3+4. A follow-up MRI revealed no metastasis in the pelvis, no lymph node involvement, and or extraprostatic extension. He was a T2bN0 patient and had a good ECOG performance status of 1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Standard of Care in Newly Diagnosed Myeloma

Shaji Kumar, MD, a hematologist at the Mayo Clinic and chair of the Plasma Cell Disorders Scientific Committee at the American Society of Hematology, discuses the standard of care in newly diagnosed myeloma. Shaji Kumar, MD, a hematologist at the Mayo Clinic and chair of the Plasma Cell Disorders Scientific...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

New Options Upcoming for Treating Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

Erika P. Hamilton, MD, discusses unmet needs in treatment options for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer due to the challenges of screening, and what treatment options may become viable in the future. Erika P. Hamilton, MD, director of the Breast Cancer and Gynecologic Research Program and principal investigator at Sarah Cannon Research...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Elacestrant Monotherapy Prolongs Survival in ER-Positive, HER2-Negative Advanced mBC

Both the primary and key secondary end point of the phase 3 EMERALD study have been reached. Treatment with single-agent elacestrant improved progression-free (PFS) and overall survival (OS) compared with standard of care (SOC) in patients with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer (mBC), meeting the primary end point and 1 secondary end point of the phase 3 EMERALD study, according to topline results announced in a press release from Radius Health, Inc.1.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy