Panthers place McCaffrey on IR; RB can't return until Week 9

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers have placed running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next three games...

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

