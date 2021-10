T.Y. Hilton is not going to play the Texans each week but he still is a decent option at wide receiver if your team has been torn apart by injuries at the position. The context could not get any better for Hilton as fantasy goes, as fellow wideout Parris Campbell will miss significant time with a foot injury, MPJ will be commanding most of the attention as he has established himself as the true #1 receiver, and Carson Wentz is looking better each week.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO