When Forza Horizon 5 arrives, it will include a ton of optional DLC that players can purchase to enhance their experience or add additional content. One such DLC returns from previous games, with the Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership, available when preordering Forza Horizon 5, featuring a wide number of benefits to players both when first starting out and when continuing to play. The VIP Membership is well worth it for players planning to invest lots of time into FH5, but it's also included in the Premium Add-Ons Bundle alongside plenty of other DLCs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO