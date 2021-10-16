Tahoe bear who wandered through Safeway store shot and killed

A leopard reportedly mauled a 4-year-old girl to death after dragging her away while she was playing outside her house in India. The child lived with her family in the city of Nashik, in the western state of Maharashtra. Villagers and forest department officials searched for the girl after they were notified a leopard dragged her away Sunday night. The child’s family said she was taken away in the blink of an eye and the animal disappeared into the forest, UNI India reported.

