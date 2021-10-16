CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahoe bear who wandered through Safeway store shot and killed

KTVU FOX 2
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA black bear that was caught on video snacking on food in stores near...

www.ktvu.com

SFGate

'Completely emaciated': The tragic, traumatic fate of Tahoe's Safeway Bear

Remember the Safeway Bear? Last summer, at the height of Tahoe’s over-touristed pandemic, a 500-pound black bear in Lake Tahoe discovered the grocery store. The story sounds like the beginning of a joke: “So a bear walks into a grocery store …”. California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials captured...
pinalcentral.com

Bear Pays A Visit To Tahoe Safeway

For the second time in just over a week, a Safeway grocery store in Lake Tahoe got an unexpected visitor: a bear. (Credit: Rubī Nevarez)
