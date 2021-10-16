Tahoe bear who wandered through Safeway store shot and killed

A hungry black bear known for rummaging through California stores was killed by a family at a campsite, wildlife officials said. Kings Beach Bear — also known as the Safeway Bear — was caught snacking on video multiple times at stores in Kings Beach near Lake Tahoe, including a Safeway and a Chevron.
Remember the Safeway Bear? Last summer, at the height of Tahoe’s over-touristed pandemic, a 500-pound black bear in Lake Tahoe discovered the grocery store. The story sounds like the beginning of a joke: “So a bear walks into a grocery store …”. California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials captured...
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County States Attorney’s Office will decide whether to file criminal charges against a man who shot and killed another man in Casselton early Monday morning. Sheriff Jesse Jahner says 58-year-old Randell Burton broke through two locked doors at the apartment of a woman who had...
The 2-month-old California wildfire that threatened the Lake Tahoe resort region over the summer has been declared 100% contained, officials said. The Caldor fire, which scorched more than 346 square miles of the Sierra Nevada and burned hundreds of homes, reached the milestone late Wednesday, according to a report from firefighting officials. Storms this week […]
PASADENA (CBSLA) – A bear was wandering through a Pasadena neighborhood Monday morning. The bear was first spotted in the 1100 block of North Robles Avenue sometime before 10:50 a.m. Pasadena police were on scene. Officers were asking people to avoid the area if possible. Bear sightings are a common...
A Subway worker from Providence, RI has posted a series of videos to social media showing him doing some horrific stuff with the food. Jumanne Way posted videos to YouTube showing him placing cold cuts on the rim of a public bathroom toilet boil, throwing trays of food on the floor and walking on them, even drinking from Gatorade bottles and putting them back on the shelf and more!
IDAHO FALLS — The family of a woman severely burned at Yellowstone National Park is asking for help and prayers following a horrific accident Monday afternoon. Laiha Slayton, 20, was moving from Washington to Ohio with her father, Woodraw, and two Shih Tzu dogs, Chevy and Rusty, to begin a new job as a dental assistant. Laiha and Woodraw had never been to Yellowstone and decided to take a detour to the park.
Investigators will compare the jaw of the skeleton to Jake Cefolia’s dental records. Authorities in Illinois are said to be working quickly to determine if skeletal remains found near the last known location of an airline executive are those of missing Jake Cefolia. As previously reported, Cefolia, Senior Vice President...
Davine Arckens was only sure of one thing; she wanted to see the world. By age 24, she was already a seasoned traveler. After backpacking her way through China, Guatemala, and South Africa, the Belgium native headed to Australia on a 1-year working visa. She assured friends and family that aside from a few dangerous animals, Australia was safe.
A leopard reportedly mauled a 4-year-old girl to death after dragging her away while she was playing outside her house in India. The child lived with her family in the city of Nashik, in the western state of Maharashtra. Villagers and forest department officials searched for the girl after they were notified a leopard dragged her away Sunday night. The child’s family said she was taken away in the blink of an eye and the animal disappeared into the forest, UNI India reported.
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. - Wildlife experts say a mountain lion seen in Rohnert Park near two schools on Monday was tranquilized and is undergoing medical evaluation after demonstrating behavior unlike a full-grown predatory animal. The early-morning sighting of the mountain lion prompted school lockdowns for about three hours. Evergreen Elementary...
A thrill-seeking mom of three plummeted 82 feet to her death after a communications mishap resulted in her leaping off a building without a properly secured “free-flying” cord, as captured in a gut-wrenching tourist video. “Despite the ongoing medical measures, the patient died,” a local health spokesperson told East2West news...
It appears Yellowstone National Park’s wolves find quite a bit of entertainment in harassing the park’s grizzly bears. In yet another brief clip captured by a park visitor, a wolf yearling and a large grizzly bear briefly face off. In it, the smaller animal bites the bear on the butt not once, but twice.
A female mountain lion rescued in Monrovia last year after being injured in the Bobcat Fire and subsequently returned to the wild has been found dead, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced today.
LOS ANGELES (KNBC) — A chihuahua named Chico is alive and well after a attack by a coyote that was caught on home surveillance video. The attack happened in broad daylight 11 a.m. in the backyard of Chico’s owners, Kerri and Larry Ruiz. “They took Chico! Oh my God!” the owners are heard saying on […]
A 33-year-old woman in the Australian state of New South Wales fell up to 130 feet to her death while she was hiking a mountain trail, according to witnesses. The unnamed victim was walking along the Blue Mountains' Mount Solitary track Sunday when witnesses saw her plunge between 30 to 40 meters (98 to 131 feet), 7News.com.au reported.
Lake Tahoe Trouble: “In one 36-hour period, the lake level fell by 1.2 inches due to evaporation,” four-times the annual rate. Wildfires have devastated much of the Lake Tahoe Basin in 2021. To make matters worse, Lake Tahoe itself is now terminal. According to the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research...
Comments / 2