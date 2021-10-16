CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Saudi Arabia's PIF Launches Offshore Platform Tourism Project

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, announced on Saturday the launch of "THE RIG", which it said would be the world's...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
therealdeal.com

Saudi Arabia’s newest attraction: roller coasters on an oil rig

Oil-dependent Saudi Arabia is taking literally the concept of economic diversification. The kingdom has announced plans to convert an oil rig in the Arabian Gulf into a 1.6-million-square-foot “extreme park” and resort, according to CNN. The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund is behind the project, dubbed “The Rig.” It would...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Egypt's Hotels Back to Full Capacity, Tourism Official Says

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt has allowed hotels to run at full capacity while observing strict coronavirus precautionary measures, an official at the Ministry of Tourism said on Sunday. Assistant Minister Abdel Fattah al-Asi told Reuters the decision had already come into effect. Egyptian hotels had been running at 70% of...
WORLD
AFP

Oil-reliant Saudi Arabia faces questions over 'net zero' pledge

Saudi Arabia's pledge to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060 must go hand-in-hand with a plan to phase out fossil fuels, experts said on Sunday. They questioned plans by the world's top oil exporter to raise its production capacity despite the pledge, and Greenpeace raised doubts over the timing of Saturday's announcement. The watchdog accused Saudi Arabia, one of the world's biggest polluters, of trying to divert criticism at next week's COP26 climate-change summit in Glasgow. With increasing global urgency to limit global warming, COP26 aims to set the world on a path to net zero by mid-century.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sovereign Wealth Fund#Pif#Reuters#Crown
AFP

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets zero carbon emissions by 2060

Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia will aim to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060, its de facto ruler said on Saturday, days before the COP26 global climate summit. The kingdom, one of the world's biggest polluters, said it would also join a global effort to cut methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030. The UN says more than 130 countries have set or are considering a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, an objective it says is "imperative" to safeguard a liveable climate. "I announce today Saudi Arabia's target to reach net zero emissions by 2060," Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told the "Saudi Green Initiative" forum.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Major oil producer Saudi Arabia announces net-zero by 2060

One of the world's largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia announced Saturday it aims to reach “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to try and curb man-made climate change.The announcement was made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in brief scripted remarks at the start of the kingdom's first-ever Saudi Green Initiative Forum. The kingdom made the announcement a little over a week before the global COP26 climate conference starts in Glasgow, Scotland that will draw heads of state from across the world to try and tackle global warming and its challenges. The kingdom's oil and gas exports form the backbone of its economy, despite efforts to diversify away from reliance on fossil fuels for revenue. It has resisted efforts to curb its investments in oil. Although the kingdom will aim to reduce its own emissions, it will continue to aggressively pump and export fossil fuels to Asia and other regions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Metro International

Saudi Arabia, world’s biggest oil exporter, to unveil green goals

RIYADH (Reuters) – Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s biggest polluters, will detail its plans to address climate change at an environment event on Saturday. The Saudi Green Initiative, first announced in March, comes ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TravelPulse

Saudi Arabia to Build Offshore Theme Park

In an effort to increase tourism, Saudi Arabia is turning an offshore oil rig into a unique theme park to be called, not surprisingly, ‘The Rig.’. Located in the Arabian Gulf, the park will feature three hotels and 11 restaurants in addition to a plethora of rides and attractions on three inter-connected platforms.
TRAVEL
abc17news.com

Saudi Arabia to launch enormous oil themed ‘extreme park’

Saudi Arabia may be trying to reduce its dependency on oil, but that hasn’t stopped the Arabic kingdom from using its petroleum industry as inspiration for a brand new tourist attraction. The Middle Eastern country has announced plans to convert an oil rig into a 150,000 square meter “extreme park”...
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Huawei wins major energy storage project contract in Saudi Arabia

Chinese tech giant Huawei Digital Power has signed a contract with China's SEPCOIII, a construction and engineering company and power plant operator, for a 400 MW PV plus 1300 MWh battery energy storage project in Saudi Arabia. Developed by ACWA Power, with SEPCOIII serving as general contractor and handling EPC...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

What Pandemic? Saudi Arabia’s Flyadeal To Double In Size Next Year

Flyadeal is the low-cost subsidiary of Saudia. Taking off four years ago in September 2017 with three A320ceos, the carrier focuses strongly on the domestic market. And although it has expanded quickly already, it expects to double in size by the end of 2022. flyadeal is the second-largest domestic carrier.
INDUSTRY
ftnnews.com

UNWTO and NEOM Think Future of Saudi Arabia Tourism

UNWTO and NEOM have partnered for a new initiative focused on the future of tourism in Saudi Arabia. The ‘Tourism Experiences of the Future’ challenge will source innovative ideas and disruptive business models related to the tourism needs of the future, in line with growing demand for new experiences. All proposals must be aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and should include the introduction or adaptation of digital and technological elements, as well as being focused at least one of the following areas:
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Ex-Saudi official claims damaging intel against crown prince

A former senior Saudi security official who helped oversee joint U.S. counterterrorism efforts claimed in an interview with “60 Minutes” that the kingdom's crown prince once spoke of killing a sitting Saudi monarch before his own father was crowned king.Saad al-Jabri did not provide evidence to the CBS News program, which aired Sunday.The ex-intelligence official, who resides in exile in Canada, claimed that in 2014, Prince Mohammed boasted that he could kill King Abdullah At the time, Prince Mohammed held no senior role in government but was serving as gatekeeper to his father’s royal court when his father...
MIDDLE EAST
MotorBiscuit

The Differences Between American and European Semi-Trucks

You don’t have to be a trucker to see the glaring differences between American semi-trucks versus European semi-trucks. Each has a distinct shape and style that serve different driving purposes. And because of differences in regulations and roads, European trucks wouldn’t work in the states, and American trucks wouldn’t work in Europe. Let’s take a look at the details and differences of semi-trucks from different parts of the world.
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy