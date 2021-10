Google Photos is an amazing service to have. Even though free storage is not a thing anymore for most users, it's still great if you want to keep memories in the cloud and be able to revisit them at any time. Starting last year, Google has put a lot more focus on Memories, adding them to the forefront of Photos, making them more immersive, and giving you more control over them. And soon, they won't necessarily be limited to your smartphone anymore, either. If you have a Google Nest Hub, you'll be able to see and access Memories on it.

INTERNET ・ 12 DAYS AGO