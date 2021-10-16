Black Map Delay New Album “Melodoria” To February

Myrkur has released a video for the demo version of her track “Rivers Blessed“. You can find that song below with Amalie Bruun herself having the following to share of it:. “‘Rivers Blessed‘ is written about my journey into motherhood, a path that by no means was easy but it changed my life and how I view the world forever. I wanted the song to have a strong feeling of winter, and therefor the harp is the only instrument, because its sound reminds me of falling snowflakes. The chorus is from an old Danish poem called ‘There is nothing in the world as silent as snow’ and it talks of the silent, pure and gentle new world you find after the snow has fallen, which feels like nature’s magic.”

