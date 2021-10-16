CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Map Delay New Album “Melodoria” To February

By wookubus
theprp.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Map have announced that their new album “Melodoria” has been pushed back to a February 18th release date. The move comes as a result of their autumn touring plans, which included a...

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

#Black Map#Chevelle#Ben Mark Chris
