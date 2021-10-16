Watford v Liverpool: Mohammed Salah Man Of The Match

Another game, another world class performance from today's man of the match, 'Egyptian King' Mohamed Salah.

Wow! Just wow! Mo Salah does it once again. In a game where he scores only one of five goals and Bobby Firmino scores a hat trick. Salah is still the standout player.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

The goal he scored in this game will be talked about for years but first let's first talk about that assist.

When the ball was nodded down by Joel Matip, it looked like nothing was going to happen. Salah being Salah doesn't do nothing.

He turns Danny Rose like a tap and executes the most delicious pass on the outside of his foot into Sadio Mane's path. The ball was that perfect, Mane didn't have to break stride before slotting it home.

Now. The goal. Two weeks ago against Manchester City, I stood there with my mouth open in disbelief at what I'd just seen.

Alhough nothing surprises me anymore with Salah. Today I was once again in absolute shock that he had just re-created the goal he scored a fortnight ago. This one even better.

If we don't get this man signed up to a new contract then it will be the biggest mistake since Glazers getting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.

Salah's bank should be ringing him Monday morning saying "Sir, your account has recieved a sudden increase in budget. Is there any reasoning for that?"

Get the pen. Get the contact. Get the signature. Give the man what he deserves.

