CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Watford v Liverpool: Mohammed Salah Man Of The Match

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZcU3_0cTPGhxU00

Another game, another world class performance from today's man of the match, 'Egyptian King' Mohamed Salah.

Wow! Just wow! Mo Salah does it once again. In a game where he scores only one of five goals and Bobby Firmino scores a hat trick. Salah is still the standout player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns2NT_0cTPGhxU00
(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

The goal he scored in this game will be talked about for years but first let's first talk about that assist.

When the ball was nodded down by Joel Matip, it looked like nothing was going to happen. Salah being Salah doesn't do nothing.

He turns Danny Rose like a tap and executes the most delicious pass on the outside of his foot into Sadio Mane's path. The ball was that perfect, Mane didn't have to break stride before slotting it home.

Now. The goal. Two weeks ago against Manchester City, I stood there with my mouth open in disbelief at what I'd just seen.

Alhough nothing surprises me anymore with Salah. Today I was once again in absolute shock that he had just re-created the goal he scored a fortnight ago. This one even better.

If we don't get this man signed up to a new contract then it will be the biggest mistake since Glazers getting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.

Salah's bank should be ringing him Monday morning saying "Sir, your account has recieved a sudden increase in budget. Is there any reasoning for that?"

Get the pen. Get the contact. Get the signature. Give the man what he deserves.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Mohamed Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says, on current form, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after the Egyptian shone in Saturday's 5-0 win over Watford. After scoring one of the most memorable goals of recent years in the draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again at Vicarage Road, scoring a breathtaking effort and setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David Moyes not getting carried away with European form after West Ham beat Genk

David Moyes called for West Ham to keep calm and carry on as their European conquest gathered pace.The Hammers continued their cruise through the continent with a thumping 3-0 win over Belgian side Genk Goals from Craig Dawson, Issa Diop and Jarrod Bowen made it three wins out of three for the Hammers in their maiden Europa League group campaign and kept them firmly on course for the knockout stages.West Ham are already six points clear at the top of Group H and could even secure qualification as group winners in their next match, in Genk in a fortnight, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohamed Salah
The Independent

El Clasico headlines weekend of huge rivalries in La Liga, Serie A and beyond

It’s fair to say Sunday is a sit-down-and-strap-in kind of day in the world of European football - even without considering the Premier League’s big clash.While Manchester United against Liverpool is a huge rivalry which always bears watching, the same can be said of a huge number of fixtures around the continent’s top leagues, where some of the first meetings of the season will take place between teams expected to fight for the title.La Liga takes centre-stage because of the notoriety of El Clasico, but far beyond the borders of Catalunya, similarly anticipated match-ups can be found in Serie A,...
UEFA
The Independent

Jarrod Bowen shines as West Ham dispatch Genk to extend Europa League party

While West Ham's last Europa League home game felt like a full-blown festival, Thursday evening's fixture looked set to be the house party on a night when the best people had made other plans. Of course, there was the keen group gathered in the corner – on this occasion, Genk's travelling supporters – undeterred by the outdated playlist and underwhelming snack choice, but the most engaging attendees had stayed home. That was, until they walked in the door just in time to inject life into the party and rescue the evening.For just minutes before West Ham's group-stage hosting of Belgian...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Watford#Egyptian
LFCTransferRoom

‘Matip Has Been Better Than Van Dijk’ - Former Liverpool Defender Jamie Carragher

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed that the performances of Joel Matip this season have been better than those of his centre-back partner Virgil van Dijk. Carragher was selecting a combined XI of Manchester United and Liverpool players ahead of the clash at Old Trafford on Sunday when speaking on Monday Night Football alongside Gary Neville.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Borussia Dortmund Set €130m Price Tag On Jude Bellingham As Liverpool, Manchester United And Chelsea Circulate

England wonderkid and Liverpool target Jude Belligham has been given a €130m price tag by Borussia Dortmund. According to reports by Fichajes, Borussia Dortmund have set an astonishing €130m for clubs that are interested in Jude Bellingham. The 18 year old midfielder has been sensational since joining Dortmund from his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Target Kacper Kozlowski Outshone Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala And Harvey Elliott At Elite Youth Tournament

Poland legend Zbigniew Boniek has admitted he couldn't be more impressed by Liverpool target Kacper Kozlowski claiming he outshone a number of other world class youngsters at a youth tournament a few years back. The players Boniek claimed were outshone by Kozlowski were Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund, Jamal Musiala...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool Lead The Race For Fiorentina And Serbia Striker Dušan Vlahovic As Manchester Show Interest Too

Reports suggest Liverpool are favourites over Manchester City to sign Dušan Vlahovic from Italian side Fiorentina. According to Florence based newspaper La Nazione, Liverpool and Manchester City have the advantage over Spanish and Italian teams in their bid to get the Serbian forward. With Liverpool being the front runners. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
200
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy