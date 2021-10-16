Deputy Killed, 2 Others Injured In Houston Nightclub Shooting

Photo: Getty Images

A Texas constable deputy was killed and two other colleagues were injured in what police described as an "ambush" outside of a Houston nightclub in the early hours of Saturday (October 16) morning.

The Houston Police Department confirmed the shooting involving three Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies took place at around 2:15 a.m. at the 45 North Bar and Loungue on the North Freeway, ABC News reports.

The deputies were working an extra job at the club when they observed "a distrubance" that they believed "may have been a robbery" taking place outside of the building, Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones revealed during a press conference Saturday detailing the incident.

Jones said when the deputies were wrestling with the suspect in an attempt to detain him, "we believe they were ambushed, shot from behind, by a suspect with a rifle."

All three of the responding deputies were shot during the incident, including an individual who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Constable Mark Herman was among the injured deputies and underwent surgery after being shot in the back before addressing reporters at the press conference Saturday, describing the incident as "Probably one of the toughest things I’ve done in my career" via ABC News .

“We hope to have a suspect in custody soon and I hope for swift and quick justice for that individual because he ambushed my deputies,” Herman added.

Another deputy was reported to have been shot in the foot and also underwent surgery at a local hospital.

Police have described the suspected shooter as a Hispanic man in his early 20s, however, have not provided any additional information.

Another individual was taken into custody, but Jones was unaware of whether the person was a suspect or witness at the time of Saturday's press conference.

The investigation into the shooting by the Houston Police Department remains active as of Saturday morning.