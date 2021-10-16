Carolina Panthers Place Christian McCaffrey on Injured Reserve

The Panthers placed Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve, which means the star running back will miss at least another three games with a hamstring injury.

McCaffrey has already missed two games due to the hamstring. He'll be out until at least Week 9 when the Panthers host the Patriots.

The 25-year-old has 201 rushing yards and one touchdown in three games. He also has another 16 receptions for 163 yards.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Bengals Embrace "The Cart"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals