First half takeaways from Auburn vs Arkansas

Auburn’s offense has been moving easier than I thought it would.

What’s even more surprising, is that the Tigers haven’t been able to run the ball well but the passing game has been consistent. Even though Nix through an interception late in the second. quarter, He’s been in rhythm with his receivers and tight ends.

It just feels like a matter of time before Arkansas rips off a huge run. Auburn’s run defense is not playing well right now, and Owen Pappoe and Marquis Burks are currently out with injuries.

Here are the first half takeaways as Auburn leads Arkansas 14-10.

Auburn's running game isn't playing well

Auburn is only averaging 3.7 yards per rush against a defense that is allowing 5.44 yards per carry so far this season. It’s hurting the offense right now.

Arkansas has been able to run the ball

Auburn's receivers aren't dropping passes yet

Nix is 12 of 14 for 141 yards so far and the receivers are getting open.

The offensive gameplan has been solid

Arkansas can win this game

The Razorbacks found themselves down early but they’re fighting their way back into this one. Auburn has to get off the field on third down, and they’ve allowed Arkansas to convert 6 of 10 of them.