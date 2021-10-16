CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Bijan Robinson walks in for second TD vs Oklahoma State

By Kevin Borba
 8 days ago
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

After scoring 28 points in the first quarter of last week’s Oklahoma matchup, this has been quite the uneventful game in comparison.

The Longhorns so far have seemed to be playing improved defense, but they need to show that they can sustain it throughout the game, unlike last week.

On the other hand, the offense has been solid but is not nearly as high octane as it was last week.

One thing has been a constant in this game, and that is Bijan Robinson making big-time plays. The Longhorns are up 17-3, and both of the touchdowns have been as a result of No. 5 finding the end zone.

The first one came on a run play on the opening drive of the game. His second came on a nice pass from Casey Thompson on a wheel route-like play, that has seemingly been one of the Longhorns’ go-to plays in the red zone.

You can watch the score here:

Robinson has been all over the field for Texas and has accumulated 98 total yards through the first quarter and part of the second. The Longhorns are looking to put a dagger into the hearts of the Cowboys, and feeding Robinson might be the best way to do so.

