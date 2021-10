Ian Baraclough is in talks over a new contract to remain as Northern Ireland manager after the Irish FA board unanimously agreed he should stay in the job.The 50-year-old is nearing the end of the 18-month deal he signed last summer to replace Michael O’Neill.A contract extension which had looked a formality in September came into question after defeats to Switzerland and Bulgaria this month ended hopes of qualifying for the Qatar World Cup, but Baraclough retains strong support at Windsor Park.An Irish FA statement read: “The Irish FA board has unanimously agreed to extend the contract of senior men’s...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO