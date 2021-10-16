CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Reveals Week 7 Depth Chart

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 8 days ago
Just as expected, the University of Georgia did not opt to release their official depth for the 3:30 matchup with Kentucky until a few hours before kickoff.

SI Dawgs Daily brings you the official starters for tonight's game against Kentucky.

Offense

  • QB: JT Daniels
  • RB: Zamir White or James Cook
  • TE: Brock Bowers or John Fitzpatrick or Darnell Washington
  • X: Adonai Mitchell
  • Z: Jermaine Burton
  • SLOT: Ladd McConkey or Kearis Jackson
  • LT: Jamaree Salyer
  • LG: Justin Shaffer
  • C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger
  • RG: Warren Ericson
  • RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

  • NT: Jordan Davis
  • DT: Devonte Wyatt
  • DE: Travon Walker
  • JACK: Nolan Smith
  • SAM: Adam Anderson
  • Mike: Nakobe Dean
  • Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall
  • STAR: Latavious Brini
  • Left Corner: Ameer Speed or Kelee Ringo
  • Right Corner: Derion Kendrick
  • SS: Lewis Cine
  • FS: Chris Smith

Key Backups:

  • DT: Jalen Carter, Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Zion Logue
  • DE: Tramel Walthour, Bill Norton
  • JACK: MJ Sherman, Robert Beal
  • SAM: Chaz Chambliss, Xavian Sorey
  • MIKE/Money: Smael Mondon, Rian Davis, Trezman Marshall
  • STAR: Javon Bullard
  • Corner: Nyland Green
  • Safety: David Daniel, Dan Jackson

