Georgia Reveals Week 7 Depth Chart

Just as expected, the University of Georgia did not opt to release their official depth for the 3:30 matchup with Kentucky until a few hours before kickoff.

SI Dawgs Daily brings you the official starters for tonight's game against Kentucky.

Offense

QB: JT Daniels

RB: Zamir White or James Cook

TE: Brock Bowers or John Fitzpatrick or Darnell Washington

X: Adonai Mitchell

Z: Jermaine Burton

SLOT: Ladd McConkey or Kearis Jackson

LT: Jamaree Salyer

LG: Justin Shaffer

C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger

RG: Warren Ericson

RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

NT: Jordan Davis

DT: Devonte Wyatt

DE: Travon Walker

JACK: Nolan Smith

SAM: Adam Anderson

Mike: Nakobe Dean

Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall

STAR: Latavious Brini

Left Corner: Ameer Speed or Kelee Ringo

Right Corner: Derion Kendrick

SS: Lewis Cine

FS: Chris Smith

Key Backups:

DT: Jalen Carter, Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Zion Logue

DE: Tramel Walthour, Bill Norton

JACK: MJ Sherman, Robert Beal

SAM: Chaz Chambliss, Xavian Sorey

MIKE/Money: Smael Mondon, Rian Davis, Trezman Marshall

STAR: Javon Bullard

Corner: Nyland Green

Safety: David Daniel, Dan Jackson

