NFL

BREAKING: Panthers Place RB Christian McCaffrey on Injured Reserve

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 8 days ago

Friday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers revealed that starting running back Christian McCaffrey would be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. One day later, the Panthers placed McCaffrey (hamstring) on the injured reserve list meaning he will be out for at least another three weeks.

Last week, McCaffrey was a limited participant and felt like he could go against the Eagles. As a precaution, the Panthers allowed him to rest another week. This Wednesday, McCaffrey was once again a limited participant but did not participate in practice on Thursday or Friday. This signals that there could have been a setback of some sort despite head coach Matt Rhule denying such during Friday's press conference.

Since signing a four-year, $62 million contract extension in 2020, McCaffrey has appeared in a total of just six games. Rookie Chuba Hubbard will continue to takeover the RB1 duties in McCaffrey's absence.

IN THIS ARTICLE
