6 49ers surpassing expectations through 5 games

The list of 49ers falling short of expectations this season would provide some good insight on how the season has gone sideways after a 2-0 start. The list of 49ers surpassing expectations though provides insight on how they can continue pushing toward the postseason.

Here are six player for San Francisco who through five games have produced above the level we anticipated seeing from them in 2021:

WR Deebo Samuel

It looked going into 2021 like Samuel would be a third option as something of a gadget player in the 49ers’ offense. Instead he’s expanded his role as a receiver to impact the game at all three levels. After having only three catches beyond 10 yards in seven games last season, Samuel in five games this year has 14 such receptions, including four 20-plus yards beyond the line of scrimmage. His 548 receiving yards are second in the NFL.

RB Elijah Mitchell

Mitchell was a sixth-round pick and not much of a factor in training camp because of an injury. There was some question at final cuts on whether he’d make the roster. Now he’s the team’s leading rusher with 189 yards in three games and with Raheem Mostert out it looks like he’ll be the No. 1 running back as long as he’s on the field. His speed, vision and tackle-breaking ability makes him a valuable replacement for Mostert who’s out for the season with a knee injury.

DE Dee Ford

There were questions in the offseason whether Ford would even play in 2021. Not only is he suiting up for the 49ers this season, he’s second on the team in sacks with 3.0, and third in pressures with nine despite playing only 27 percent of the defensive snaps. Ideally Ford would play more than he does, but he’s impacting games with only a limited snap count and that’s vital for San Francisco’s pass-rush-centric defense.

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

It hasn’t always been pretty with the third-year linebacker, but he’s acquitted himself well in an expanded role after Dre Greenlaw went down with a groin injury. Al-Shaair has some areas to improve on, especially in coverage, but the 49ers’ defense hasn’t taken any significant step back with him as an every-down linebacker. Considering his spot as the starting Sam LB wasn’t certain, the fact he’s played well with greater responsibilities has been a nice revelation for San Francisco’s front seven.

CB Josh Norman

The 49ers added Norman the week the season started, and had to insert him as a starting cornerback in the second game because of depth issues. He hasn’t been perfect, and he’s a shell of the First-Team All-Pro he was in 2015, but Norman has given up five catches for 47 yards on nine targets. He has given up a couple touchdowns, but the 49ers only need their CBs to not be a disaster, and Norman has played well enough to help alleviate some of the pressure on San Francisco’s secondary depth.

DL Kentavius Street

There was a world where Street was off the roster this year. Instead he not only made the club, but he’s on track to play a career-high in snaps. He also registered his first career quarterback hits and his first-career sack. He also has 11 tackles to tie his career-high, and his three tackles for loss eclipse his career total coming into this season. Street was never going to take on a starring role on the 49ers’ line, but his elevation into a key rotational role is big for him and the defensive front.