Michael Caine Shuts Down Retirement Rumors

By Alejandra Gularte
Vulture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Caine is laying any retirement rumors to rest. Reps for The Dark Knight actor told Variety that Caine is not retiring. Caine spoke to the BBC Radio One Program “Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review” about his long career...

Page Six

Michael Caine clarifies statement on retiring after latest film

Michael Caine has not retired from acting just yet. “I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that,” the 88-year-old actor tweeted on Saturday — one day after telling BBC Radio’s “Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review” that “Best Sellers” would be his last film. “Funnily enough, it has...
Michael Caine
Collider

Reports of Actor Michael Caine Retiring Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

The Wrap has confirmed that Sir Michael Caine is not retiring like the actor previously stated. The confusion started with a recent interview with Simon Mayo on BBC 5's Kermode and Mayo's Film Review where Caine revealed that he is done with acting while promoting his recently released movie Best Sellers. When speaking about his character in the film he said that “Funnily enough it has turned out to be what is my last part, really. Because I haven't worked for two years,". Caine would go on in the same interview to cite a spine problem hindering his ability to walk being the reason.
The Independent

Michael Caine ‘not retiring’ despite saying Best Sellers was his ‘last part’

Michael Caine’s representatives have apparently refuted reports that the actor is retiring from film.During an interview with Simon Mayo, the veteran British star caused a stir by referring to the recently released comedy-drama Best Sellers as “his last part”.“Because I haven’t worked for two years and I have a spine problem which affects my legs so I can’t walk very well,” he said. “And I also wrote a couple of books which were published and were successful, so I’m now not an actor, I’m a writer.”He suggested he may have been joking, as he added: “There’s not exactly scripts...
