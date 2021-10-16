Dodgers say Knebel, not Scherzer, will start Game 1 of NLCS

Just days after pulling off a clutch run in the ninth, the Los Angeles Dodgers were now victims of the same late-inning misfortune that they had previously benefitted from. After yet another late-inning base hit from Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers were set to have a runner in scoring position and Mookie Betts coming to the plate. Instead, Chris Taylor tried to go from first to third and got caught up in a rundown before being tagged as the inning-ending out.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO