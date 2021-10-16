Dodgers say Knebel, not Scherzer, will start Game 1 of NLCS

These three members of the Los Angeles Dodgers are more than likely not returning to the team in the 2022 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2021 season looking to defend their World Series championship. That is never an easy task, and that was evident with the historic season that the San Francisco Giants had in 2021. They may have defeated the Giants, but they ran into the red-hot Atlanta Braves.
The Los Angeles Dodgers were in a load of trouble long before star third baseman Justin Turner collapsed in a heap, but the optics of his late-game injury certainly didn’t help matters in NLCS Game 4. After all, it’s difficult to muster up one more rallying cry when your de...
The Los Angeles Dodgers‘ lack of depth has clearly been hurting them this postseason. However, nobody saw Max Muncy going down for October in the last game of the regular season, which really upended their plans. Then again, they clearly could’ve used a fourth outfielder instead of believing Zach McKinstry...
MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
Just days after pulling off a clutch run in the ninth, the Los Angeles Dodgers were now victims of the same late-inning misfortune that they had previously benefitted from. After yet another late-inning base hit from Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers were set to have a runner in scoring position and Mookie Betts coming to the plate. Instead, Chris Taylor tried to go from first to third and got caught up in a rundown before being tagged as the inning-ending out.
The opportunity was there. The Los Angeles Dodgers found a window despite swimming upstream throughout Game 6 of the NLCS. In the top of the seventh inning trailing 4-1, LA’s offense came to life. The first three batters reached base, they scored a run, and there were runners on second and third for Albert Pujols.
The Dodgers were facing the worst-case scenario heading into the later innings of Game 3 on Tuesday. After a strong start thanks to a 2-run shot from Corey Seager in the 1st, Los Angeles fell apart with Walker Buehler on the mound. The Braves piled on 5 runs between the...
Every Los Angeles Dodgers fan can agree the consistent problem for this team in the postseason has been the offense. Their two losses against the San Francisco Giants in the NLDS featured zero runs. In this NLCS … do we even want to talk about it?. The offense is hitting...
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is having to try to come back in the NLCS without a healthy Max Scherzer. In retrospect, he’s confident the difficult spot he’s in was preventable. Roberts said Saturday that the decision to use Scherzer to close out the NLDS against San Francisco has...
The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
For all intents and purposes, it seems likely the Los Angeles Dodgers will retain Clayton Kershaw, their ace emeritus, for 2022 and beyond. Especially considering his elbow issues and the related complications, the safer option for Kershaw seems to be to continue the ongoing relationship with a franchise that values him rather than create a fresh start.
The Los Angeles Dodgers looked poised to be the team that would finally put up a bid for back-to-back World Series titles. The Dodgers looked the part before the season began. Their chances looked better than ever when they added Max Scherzer and Trea Turner via midseason trade. And after...
The Los Angeles Dodgers had their season come to an end on Saturday night with a loss in Game 6 of the NLCS, but Walker Buehler is not hanging his head over it. Buehler shared a positive message on Twitter after the Dodgers’ 4-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The right-hander said the team “did what we could.”
As a result of last night’s win, the ‘stros get to sit back and watch Atlanta and Los Angeles conclude the NLCS this weekend. Here are 10 reasons Landry Locker would like to see the Braves beat LA and send the Dodgers packing.
The only concern for the Astros was whether their pitching would hold up. Their bullpen was overworked, Lance McCullers Jr. was out for the series and the Red Sox’ offense was scoring runs at a historic pace. Then, Boston’s bats went cold. Over the final three games of the series, the Red Sox ...
The Los Angeles Dodgers went all in this season with a Major League-record $267.2 million player payroll. And they will have to be just as adept this off-season trying to retain many of their nine key free agents that form the core of this highly successful team.
That spending figure was $119.7 million more than that of the Atlanta Braves, who were 12th at $147.5 million and still lead the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series three games to two with Game 6 at Truist Park in Atlanta on Saturday night.
Last year in the Globe Life Field bubble the Dodgers...
