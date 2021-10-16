CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eli Manning Hits Peyton With Hilarious Wager Over UT-Ole Miss Game: ‘You Can’t Bail’

By Thad Mitchell
 8 days ago
As most siblings do, Eli Manning and Peyton Manning have a rivalry that feeds the competitive spirit that the brothers have. This week that rivalry is boiling up in a big ol’ wager.

Today (Saturday), the Ole Miss Rebels head to Rocky Top to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in a highly-anticipated matchup. Both teams run a fast-paced, high-octane offense that should light up the scoreboard in a big way. It might make for the most interesting game you’ll see on a glorious college football Saturday. Both teams also have superstar quarterback alums with the last name Manning.

Eli Manning attended Ole Miss and was the first overall draft pick by the San Diego Chargers in the 2004 NFL draft. Shortly thereafter, he would be traded to the New York Giants, where he put together an illustrious career.

Peyton Manning attended the University of Tennessee, where he quarterbacked the Volunteers for four seasons. Like his little brother, Peyton was the first overall draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 1998 NFL draft. After an outstanding career with the Colts and Denver Broncos, he was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Both Manning brothers are very passionate about their universities and are anxiously awaiting tonight’s game. Sometimes the competitive spirit gets the best of them as is common with brothers. On Saturday, Eli took to social media to challenge Peyton with a friendly, yet hilarious wager.

“Peyt, you can’t run and you can’t hide,” Eli Manning says in his Saturday social media post. “You wimped out on broadcasting the Ole Miss/UT game but you can’t bail on this- Ole Miss win you wear an Ole Miss Jersey the first have of Monday Night Football and vice versa. Don’t respond to this if you accept the bet.”

Shots fired!

Manning Brothers Wager: Two Former Qb’s Proud of Their Alma Maters

The Manning brothers are both great ambassadors of their universities, offering up support in numerous ways. It isn’t uncommon to see Peyton hanging around in Knoxville from time to time — especially when there’s a big game around the corner. The same can be said about Eli as both he and his father, Archie Manning, are legends around the Oxford, Mississippi campus.

The Manning boys are currently working together as part of ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast team. The siblings add another layer of entertainment to the ESPN broadcast. Along with their advanced knowledge of professional football, they are downright hilarious when they get together.

We don’t know yet if Peyton plans to accept his brother’s challenge. It would be a shock to no one, however, if he did. It might be worth tuning into the Monday Night Football broadcast just to see who is wearing what jersey.

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Tennessee Volunteers will tee it up this evening at 7:30 p.m. ET. It should be a very exciting contest.

