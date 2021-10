Village of Fall Creek, Wis. (WEAU) - The Village of Fall Creek says they are happy to welcome Police Chief Colin Mumford to Fall Creek. According to a release from the Village, Mumford came from the Altoona Police Department. He spent over eight years there and was assigned between patrol, training officer, and two years as an investigator. He had seven years prior law enforcement experience before that.

FALL CREEK, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO