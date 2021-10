Kentucky Wildcats linebacker, J.J. Weaver grabbed the fanfare on Saturday just ahead of his team’s clash against aces, Georgia. The reason for him grabbing the limelight was his six fingers on his right hand. Much to the surprise of everyone, all those fingers have been perfectly placed and Weaver also makes good use of it while he is deployed on the gridiron. This condition of Weaver is known as polydactyly. Given the fact that Weaver has an extra finger on his right hand, polydactyly doesn’t necessarily just confine itself to hands but it can happen to both hands and feet.

FOOTBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO