Lies, Manipulation Overload On “Days Of Our Lives!”

By Donald
thesfnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD—The Devil is ready to cause mayhem in Salem and is doing so thru the possession of Marlena Evans on “Days of Our Lives.” The difference between the past and the present is that the villainous force has NOT fully taken control over Marlena’s body, but he’s definitely messing with her...

