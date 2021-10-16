3 Bold Predictions For Chicago Bulls Entering NBA Season

We all know the old saying, if you can't beat 'em, add a line of code that ensures they can't beat you. Ok, maybe that's not exactly how the saying goes, but this news took the video game playing world by storm on June 26th, 2020 when the it broke that Mark Turmell admitted he added code to the smash hit video game NBA Jam which would not allow a player playing as the Chicago Bulls to score a game winning shot against the Detroit Pistons. The news is a little old, but it finds itself recirculating the internet in the last few days.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO