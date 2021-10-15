Area educator receives 2021 National Excellence in Teaching about Agriculture award

Dr. Kristina Harvey and Max Gabrielson, educators at Wilton High School, each received the University of Chicago Outstanding Educator Award. According to a press release from the University of Chicago, each year, newly admitted UChicago students “have the opportunity to reflect on their time in school and nominate an educator who played a significant role in their education, made a positive impact in their lives, and whose influence has brought them to where they are today. An Outstanding Educator shapes young minds in meaningful ways—thoughtfully approaching instruction, sharing an infectious love for learning, and caring for students both inside and outside of the classroom.”
Comments / 0