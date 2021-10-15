CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Area educator receives 2021 National Excellence in Teaching about Agriculture award

pdjnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 National Excellence in Teaching about Agriculture award, an award presented annually...

www.pdjnews.com

The Daily Collegian

Education professor to receive national organization development award

William Brendel, assistant professor of education (organization development and change) in the Department of Learning and Performance Systems, will receive the Organization Development (OD) Award for Evolving OD by Connecting People and Ideas during a virtual ceremony on Nov. 12. The OD Network consists of leading scholars and practitioners who...
EDUCATION
ABQJournal

Mesquite principal wins national educational leadership award

A southern New Mexico principal is a recipient of a national educational leadership award, according to the New Mexico Public Education Department. On Oct. 21, Mesquite Elementary Principal Angela Marie Silvaggio was named a recipient of the Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership for 2021 by the U.S. Department of Education.
MESQUITE, NM
mcccagora.com

Agriculture program coordinator receives Adjunct Faculty Award

The Agriculture program is growing into a new semester with an award winning program coordinator. Andrew McCain, the program’s coordinator, is the recipient of the 2020-21 Adjunct Faculty Award. “It was a great surprise and honor, and it really hit home with what I’ve been working toward with my students,”...
AGRICULTURE
goodmorningwilton.com

WHS Teachers Receive University of Chicago Outstanding Educator Award

Dr. Kristina Harvey and Max Gabrielson, educators at Wilton High School, each received the University of Chicago Outstanding Educator Award. According to a press release from the University of Chicago, each year, newly admitted UChicago students “have the opportunity to reflect on their time in school and nominate an educator who played a significant role in their education, made a positive impact in their lives, and whose influence has brought them to where they are today. An Outstanding Educator shapes young minds in meaningful ways—thoughtfully approaching instruction, sharing an infectious love for learning, and caring for students both inside and outside of the classroom.”
WILTON, CT
Stamford Advocate

This Stamford educator teaches with 'grace, love and determination.' That's how she earned a national award.

STAMFORD — Stamford teacher Danielle Weber said she isn’t the kind of person who wants attention, but that hasn’t stopped others from showering her with praise. The Academy of Information Technology and Engineering educator has amassed a group of fans out of her colleagues and former students, many of whom rave about her teaching style.
STAMFORD, CT
sdstate.edu

Students receive award at AISES National Conference

South Dakota State University’s American Indian Science and Engineering Society student organization received The Outreach and Community Service Award at the annual AISES National Conference, held Sept. 23-25 at the Phoenix Convention Center. The award honors groups, whose “Outreach and community service are the cornerstones of AISES’ goal to ensure...
BROOKINGS, SD
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
pvamu.edu

PVAMU faculty earn national credential in teaching excellence

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (October 21, 2021) – This fall semester, 51 members of the Prairie View A&M University faculty secured a Certificate in Effective Online College Instruction, a nationally recognized teaching credential co-endorsed by the Association of College and University Educators (ACUE) and the American Council on Education. A pinning ceremony held in the beautifully decorated Athletic Complex Panther Room on the PVAMU campus was the culmination of a nine-month effort, during which faculty members completed a 25-modules that required them to learn about and implement new evidence-based teaching practices in their classes and reflect on the experience.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
siue.edu

SIUE Ranked Nationally for Excellence in Healthcare Education

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SON) has been nationally ranked as one of the best, most affordable schools for online learning in healthcare by EduMed.org. The SON ranked in the top 30 schools for Most Affordable Online MSN Programs and top 50 for Most Affordable Online Nurse...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
University of Arkansas

Bodenhamer Alumna Brazle Wins National German Teaching Award

This November, Megan Brazle, Springdale High German teacher, will be honored with the 2021 Checkpoint Charlie Foundation Award at the national conference of the American Association of Teachers of German. The Checkpoint Charlie Foundation Award was established in 1999 by the Checkpoint Charlie Foundation in Berlin, Germany, and the American...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
videtteonline.com

ISU professor receives national award for his work in teaching chemistry

Illinois State University professor Dr. Shawn Hitchcock was awarded the Dr. Henry C. McBay Outstanding Teacher Award from the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers. Each year, the national award recognizes one STEM educator who has demonstrated excellence in contributing to educating and mentoring young...
ILLINOIS STATE
Gretna Guide & News

Board of Education receives Presidents Board Award

For the 26th time, the Gretna Board of Education has been recognized for their outstanding work and dedication to Gretna school district by being awarded with the Presidents Board Award. “This shows that you have a very dedicated board that’s full of professionals who want to do the job right and do the best they can for the citizens, students […]
GRETNA, NE
uky.edu

UK Social Work Adoption Support Program Receives National Excellence Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 13, 2021) — An adoption support program in the College of Social Work at the University of Kentucky is receiving national recognition for its contributions to caregivers. Adoption Support for Kentucky – Virtual Interaction Program (ASK-VIP) has received a 2021 Adoption Excellence Award in the Child Welfare/Judicial...
LEXINGTON, KY
siumed.edu

Learners recognize surgical educators with 2021 teaching awards

Medical students and residents have determined the recipients of the 2021 Department of Surgery Teaching Awards. Nick Tadros, MD, MCR, was named the "Outstanding Educator of the Year." Emily Serafin, MD, was the recipient of the "Community Faculty Teacher of the Year" award. Samuel Grampsas, MD, and Melanie Barnard, MD,...
EDUCATION
kmaland.com

Stanton educator named Griffith Teaching Excellence recipient

(Stanton) -- Former students of a late, beloved educator are keeping her memory alive with a special award. Leanne Johnson, a 4th grade instructor at Stanton Elementary School, recently received the Mabel Griffith Excellence in Teaching Award. Johnson is the second recipient of the award named in honor of Mabel Griffith, a teacher in the former Coburg Consolidated School District from 1921 to 1969. Members of the Coburg Historical Association established the award to pay tribute to Griffith, and to honor other elementary teachers for their commitment to students and their profession. A 1996 Stanton High School graduate, Johnson has taught in the district for the past 10 years. She tells KMA News she was surprised to receive the award last week in a presentation during Picture Day.
STANTON, IA
thedailytexan.com

Trombone professor receives UT System Regents’ Outstanding Teaching Award

A UT professor of trombone received the UT System Regents’ Outstanding Teaching Award last month after providing students with master classes from international artists, adapting to online music classes and securing a grant through Texas Global. Professor of trombone Nathaniel Brickens is one of two professors at UT to receive...
COLLEGES
amazingmadison.com

Area school boards receive ASBSD awards

Three area school districts’ school boards are being honored by the Associated School Boards of South Dakota for their dedication to enhancing their knowledge of school board work during the 2020-21 school year. Members of the Madison Central, Howard, and Rutland School Boards recently earned Gold Level awards for their...
EDUCATION
Wisconsin Law Journal

Hupy receives National Board of Trial Advocacy award

Michael Hupy has received the 2021 National Board of Trial Advocacy President’s Award. Hupy, owner of Milwaukee-based personal injury law firm Hupy and Abraham, was awarded for his unique accomplishments and work in the community serving as a local activist and the president of the nonprofit local organization: Milwaukee Crime Stoppers and board of Children’s Outing Association.
LAW

