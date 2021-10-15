Area educator receives 2021 National Excellence in Teaching about Agriculture award

(Stanton) -- Former students of a late, beloved educator are keeping her memory alive with a special award. Leanne Johnson, a 4th grade instructor at Stanton Elementary School, recently received the Mabel Griffith Excellence in Teaching Award. Johnson is the second recipient of the award named in honor of Mabel Griffith, a teacher in the former Coburg Consolidated School District from 1921 to 1969. Members of the Coburg Historical Association established the award to pay tribute to Griffith, and to honor other elementary teachers for their commitment to students and their profession. A 1996 Stanton High School graduate, Johnson has taught in the district for the past 10 years. She tells KMA News she was surprised to receive the award last week in a presentation during Picture Day.

STANTON, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO