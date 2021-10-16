CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Panthers place RB Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve

By ESPN.com news services
ABC News
 8 days ago

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss at least another three games after he was placed on injured reserve Saturday. McCaffrey, who has already missed the past two games with a...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

