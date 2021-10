When a rap song is taking off regionally or worldwide, other artists take notice. Fellow rappers give props to the creator of the track, use the song as a soundtrack to their posts on social media or drop footage of themselves enjoying the track. In other cases, artists love a buzzing single so much that they want to reinterpret it in their own style. Enter the remix. Songs getting remixed is a common practice in hip-hop for decades now. Due to the speed of the internet, the part of it that has changed is that it's much easier to find out about a song that's picking up across the country, even easier to get into the studio and rework it and then release it on a DSP of choice. Over the last decade, hip-hop remixes are even more popular. XXL highlights some of the songs that have been remixed the most often in the lat 10 years.

MUSIC ・ 20 DAYS AGO