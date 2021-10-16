CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Football Friday Night: Week 9

By Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTrhp_0cTPAbai00

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s the final week of the high school football regular season before sectionals begin next Friday night.

Week 9 featured the game of the year as class 6A number one Center Grove visited class 5A number one Cathedral with perfect seasons for both on the line.

The top-ranked team in class 4A Roncalli and best in class A Lutheran also looked to finish their seasons undefeated in their final tune-ups before the playoffs.

Chris Widlic has highlights from across the state on “Football Friday Night” on FOX59.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Owen Jones wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Hamilton Southeastern’s Owen Jones for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from Week 9 of the high school football season. Jones hauled in a short pass, but was far from done as he broke a tackle, stayed in bounds, and ran it in for a Royals touchdown in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Mellusi, Allen help Wisconsin run past No. 25 Purdue, 30-13

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wisconsin freshman running back Braelon Allen figures the Badgers got back to their their strengths. Graham Mertz completed just 5 of 8 passes for 52 yards. But it didn’t matter with the Badgers running for 290 yards on 51 carries. “That’s Wisconsin football, that’s what we’re known for, imposing our […]
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Education
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Education
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

FOX59

3K+
Followers
897
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy