Football Friday Night: Week 9

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s the final week of the high school football regular season before sectionals begin next Friday night.

Week 9 featured the game of the year as class 6A number one Center Grove visited class 5A number one Cathedral with perfect seasons for both on the line.

The top-ranked team in class 4A Roncalli and best in class A Lutheran also looked to finish their seasons undefeated in their final tune-ups before the playoffs.

Chris Widlic has highlights from across the state on “Football Friday Night” on FOX59.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.