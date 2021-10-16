CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrated actor Michael Caine, 88, says he’s made his last film, will retire from acting

By Justin Walker, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 8 days ago

LOS ANGELES ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Hollywood legend Michael Caine says he’s already made his final film.

In an interview on BBC Radio 5’s “Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review,” the 88-year-old actor claimed that his latest film, “Best Sellers,” would be his last.

“Funnily enough it has turned out to be my last part really,” Caine said. “I have a spine problem which affects my legs so I can’t walk very well.”

David Lee Roth, original frontman for Van Halen, announces upcoming retirement

Caine added that he no longer considers himself an actor, but instead will take on writing as a craft, citing the differences in the professions’ schedules as one of the reasons for the transition.

“As an actor, you have to get up at half-past six in the morning and go to the studio,” the “Dark Knight” actor said. “As a writer, you start writing without leaving the bed.”

“Best Sellers,” starring Caine and “Parks and Recreation” star Aubrey Plaza, is a comedy about the heir of a book publisher (Plaza) who finds that her company is owed a book written by Harris Shaw (Caine), the writer who originally made her father’s publishing company notable years earlier.

Caine, best known for his iconic roles in “The Italian Job” and “The Man Who Would Be King,” is also a two-time Oscar winner for his roles in “Hannah and Her Sisters” (1986) and “The Cider House Rules” (1999). More recently, he has teamed with director Christopher Nolan for a string of roles, including all three of Nolan’s Batman films, “The Prestige,” “Interstellar,” “Inception” and “Tenet.”

Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart to host new ‘very tasty’ Halloween baking challenge

Explaining his decision to retire further, Caine said roles for octogenarians in Hollywood are becoming few and far between.

“I’m 88, there’s not exactly scripts pouring out where the leading man is 88,” Caine said.

