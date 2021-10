Neil Gaiman is a very influential figure in the world of dark fantasy and science fiction literature, producing many bestselling works over his long career. Some of his most well-known novels are The Graveyard Book, Good Omens, and The Ocean at the End of the Lane, but arguably one of his most famous and beloved creations is Sandman, a comic book series published by DC Comics that is finally getting adapted as a television series, something fans have wanted for a long time. Although there have been attempts in the past, Netflix is truly making it happen. Gaiman’s The Sandman series began in 1989, but the story has greatly expanded since then and is still an important part of DC Comics’ lineup today.

