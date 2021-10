Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We started well. Mason [Greenwood] scored a fantastic goal. You look at the spaces we create and with a bit more care we’d have got the second one. We more or less gifted them the equaliser. The second one was a set play which is disappointing. We get and equaliser and then concede again 10 seconds later. Concentration was a key factor in this game."

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO