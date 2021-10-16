CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Black Adam Must Battle the JSA - DC FanDome 2021

By Joshua Yehl, Rosie Knight, Scott Collura
IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming DC movie Black Adam stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the titular anti-hero, but he’s not making his big-screen debut alone. He’ll be rubbing elbows (and trading blows) with the members of the Justice Society of America aka the JSA. But what is Black Adam’s origin, and what’s his...

www.ign.com

CNET

Black Adam first look reveals Dwayne Johnson in god mode at DC Fandome

It's been 20 years since wrestler The Rock burst onto screens as the villainous Scorpion King, and now Dwayne Johnson is playing the bad guy again. In the first Black Adam footage, unveiled at DC Fandome on Saturday, Johnson takes on the power of Shazam as one of DC comics' baddest bad guys. "The truth is I was born to play Black Adam," Johnson said at the virtual fan event before the footage played, promising viewers huge action sequences and "breathtaking 'holy shit' scenes."
MOVIES
987thebull.com

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Joins DC Universe As “Black Adam”

Dwayne Johnson is getting ready to make his superhero debut…he appeared at DC FanDome to tease a first look at Black Adam. Johnson also shared a short scene from the upcoming movie, which is still in post-production, announcing, “This is the kind of project that comes around once in a lifetime. And the truth is, I was born to play Black Adam.”
MOVIES
411mania.com

The Rock Shares Preview of Black Adam Teaser Ahead of DC FanDome

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is coming to the DCEU as Black Adam, and he has shared a preview of the first look airing in full at DC FanDome tomorrow online. You can see the video below, which Johnson posted to his Instagram account, captioning it:. “You’ve waited for years. So...
CELEBRITIES
/Film

Black Adam Teaser: It's The Rock Versus The DC Universe

Fifteen years. That's how long Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been attached to star in "Black Adam," DC's film about the titular antihero. The actor shared a first look at some concept art during last year's DC FanDome, but at this year's event, fans finally got to see the character in live-action. Check out the new video below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Adam: Fans Are Freaking Out Over DC FanDome Footage

DC FanDome has officially begun, and the four-hour event kicked off with a sneak peek at Black Adam. The new movie is set to star Dwayne Johnson in the titular role alongside Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. In fact, DC FanDome featured the first look at Brosnan as the character. The Black Adam clip certainly has Twitter abuzz. Before checking out some fan reactions, you can view The Rock's tweet below...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Adam Special Look Released at DC FanDome

The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is starting to change, as the first trailer for DC's Black Adam movie has finally arrived. The first look at the highly-anticipated film first debuted during Saturday's DC FanDome virtual convention, as part of a presentation with the film's cast and crew. The video, which you can check out below, provides the first official look at Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) and his team members in the Justice Society of America — Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan).
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

First Clip: DC’s “Black Adam”

Action star Dwayne Johnson, after teasing the project at last year’s DC Fandome event, was on hand to premiere the first clip from the new DC live-action superhero film “Black Adam” from Warner Bros. Pictures to kick off this year’s DC Fandome. Shooting on the project began back in April...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Adam: First Look at the Justice Society of America Revealed at DC FanDome

DC FanDome returned for its second year with the virtual event giving fans new looks at the various projects DC has coming in film, television, comics, video games and more and that included new looks at the highly-anticipated film, Black Adam. Not only did the film get a special look during Saturday's event, but fans got their very first look at the Justice Society of America as well - Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan).
MOVIES
IGN

Black Adam and the JSA: Rocky History, Inevitable Conflict

Dwayne Johnson is bringing Black Adam to the big screen after years of talking about it on Instagram! DC FanDome gave us our first real look at The Rock in action, but he's not alone. Black Adam is bringing the Justice Society of America, aka the JSA, along for the ride. So let's dig into the comic book origins of the famous anti-hero and how his turbulent history with the JSA makes their conflict inevitable. With former James Bond Pierce Brosnan as the powerful sorcerer Dr. Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centeno as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, the JSA is set to square off with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Black Adam. But the anti-hero and the team of superheroes have a long history. Just how much of it we'll see in theaters on the movie's release date of July 29, 2022, we'll have to wait and find out. In the meantime, subscribe to IGN for more DC Fandome coverage of The Batman, The Flash and everything out of the DCEU!
MOVIES
thefocus.news

Is Black Adam Black in the comics? Ethnicity of DC character explored

A new Black Adam teaser trailer was released at the DC Fandome event yesterday. Fans are going wild after they saw a first glimpse at the anti-hero’s insane power-set. However, many fans are wondering – Is Black Adam Black in the original comics? We take a look at the origins and ethnicity of the character.
COMICS
punchdrunkcritics.com

DC FanDome: Black Adam Has Arrived And He Is ELECTRIFYING — UPDATED With Footage

DC Fandome is on now! So make sure to check it out, but for now we’re going to bring you as much news as we can when it comes. Things started off HUGE with Dwayne Johnson introducing the first live action footage of his upcoming blockbuster Black Adam. We will bring you the footage as soon as it become available but for now, Marvel (forgive the pun) at the screenshots below. One thing is for sure, Johnson’s Black Adam is not just the most electrifying anti-hero in DC, but he may just be the most terrifying.
TV & VIDEOS
Den of Geek

Black Adam First Look: JSA Characters and DCEU Connections

Black Adam is coming to the DCEU, and Dwayne Johnson has been promising that “the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” And based on the first look at Black Adam footage revealed at DC FanDome, it just might. Black Adam tells the tale of the...
MOVIES

