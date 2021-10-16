Why Black Adam Must Battle the JSA - DC FanDome 2021

Dwayne Johnson is bringing Black Adam to the big screen after years of talking about it on Instagram! DC FanDome gave us our first real look at The Rock in action, but he's not alone. Black Adam is bringing the Justice Society of America, aka the JSA, along for the ride. So let's dig into the comic book origins of the famous anti-hero and how his turbulent history with the JSA makes their conflict inevitable. With former James Bond Pierce Brosnan as the powerful sorcerer Dr. Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centeno as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, the JSA is set to square off with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Black Adam. But the anti-hero and the team of superheroes have a long history. Just how much of it we'll see in theaters on the movie's release date of July 29, 2022, we'll have to wait and find out. In the meantime, subscribe to IGN for more DC Fandome coverage of The Batman, The Flash and everything out of the DCEU!

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO