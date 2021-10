My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission will debut in theaters on Oct. 29. By now, fans should know the drill about a new My Hero Academia movie. No matter how exciting or surprising it is, it has zero repercussions for the larger story and is forgotten as soon as the next episode airs. Still, World Heroes' Mission out-Marvels the MCU in terms of heart and even visuals, with some of the best and most visually stunning moments not only in the franchise, but superhero film as a whole. Make no mistake, this is not a newbie-friendly movie, but if you are a fan of My Hero Academia, this is a crowning cinematic achievement for the popular franchise worthy of the biggest screen possible.

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO