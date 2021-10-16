CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - Official Story Trailer | DC FanDome

By Best Games
IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Task Force X and become an official member of the Suicide Squad...

www.ign.com

pcinvasion.com

Suicide Squad game gets a story trailer at DC Fandome 2021, still releasing in 2022

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Rocksteady Studios’ next big DC game venture, got a story trailer earlier today during the DC FanDome 2021 livestream. It’s been more than a year since the game was revealed at the last showcase. But, you know what? It’s still looking great. The story trailer once more introduces the members of Task Force X, while also running through some Justice League members. There’s also a brief shot of a popular member of Batman’s rogues gallery, and he might be a little down on his luck.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

DC Fandome 2021 Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League In-Game Footage Showcases A Hyper Violent, Darkly Funny DC Story Like Never Before

A year after Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was unveiled at DC Fandome’s inaugural event, we’ve been given a fresh look at Rocksteady’s latest superhero romp at DC Fandome 2021, providing us with our first peak at the gameplay from the highly anticipated title. Seemingly channelling the visceral spirit...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Fandome#The Suicide Squad#The Justice League
PlayStation LifeStyle

DC FanDome 2021 Recap: Suicide Squad Gets Brand New Story Trailer Highlighting Task Force X’s Origins

During yesterday’s DC FanDome 2021 livestream (watch the recap here), Rocksteady Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment released a story trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, focusing on the origins of Amanda Waller’s Task Force X a.k.a. the Suicide Squad. Watch the trailer below. Suicide Squad tasks Harley...
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

DC FanDome: Suicide Squad & Gotham Knights New Story Trailers Hint At Greatness To Come

The weekend has been a whirl of DC goodness thanks to DC FanDome 2021. We have seen plenty of amazing movie trailers and updates, but the video games side of things are also not lacking. Dropping brand new trailers, both Rocksteady Games’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and WB Games Montreal’s Gotham Knights are getting ready to usher in a great 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
gaminginstincts.com

Suicide Squad Game Gets Showcase At DC FanDome

Over the weekend, DC held their DC FanDome event which showcased much of what is in the works for the DC universe. During this time, we finally got a deeper look at the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League which is being developed by the Batman Arkham development team over at Rocksteady Studios.
VIDEO GAMES
