Fullerton Police Say They Recovered Loaded Stolen Handgun, Nitrous Oxide

FULLERTON (CBSLA) – Police officers responding to a motorist in a vehicle driving recklessly at a parking lot in Fullerton recovered a loaded stolen handgun, two nitrous oxide tanks and open alcohol inside the vehicle, authorities said Saturday.

Officers were dispatched at 2 a.m. Friday to a parking lot in the 1400 block of South Lemon Street, where the motorist at the scene was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and reckless driving, the Fullerton Police Department reported.

Nitrous oxide, used in surgery and dentistry, can also be utilized to speed up performance vehicles.