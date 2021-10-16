Pacers' Caris LeVert: Missing first four games

WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse — Indianapolis, Indiana. HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: Bally Sports Southeast/NBA League Pass/92.9 FM ESPN Memphis. The Memphis Grizzlies have been humming through the preseason. Aside for a 4-point loss to Atlanta where they rested most of their rotation players, the Grizzlies have beaten the Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Hornets, and Detroit Pistons by 75 total points. The defense looks sharp, and the offense was been extraordinary behind the mastery of Ja Morant and the strong starts from Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and De’Anthony Melton.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO