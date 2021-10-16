CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Caris LeVert: Missing first four games

 8 days ago

LeVert (back) will not play in the Pacers' first four regular-season games, Tony East of...

Cavs at Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

For the last time in the preseason, the Cavaliers will take the court. This contest comes from Indianapolis against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers played in Cleveland one week ago and topped the Cavs, 109-100. LAST TIME OUT. In the last home exhibition of the preseason, the Cavs fell by...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers "Unmoved" By Malcolm Brogdon And Caris LeVert

A few years ago, Ben Simmons was considered one of the most valuable assets in the league. As a young and promising star with plenty of talent, he was coveted by nearly every team in the association. Recently, however, Simmons' value and reputation as a player have taken an enormous...
NBA
AllPacers

NBA: Could Caris LeVert Be An All-Star This Season?

Caris LeVert had an outstanding season last year for the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers. After being traded from the Nets in the middle of the season to the Pacers he had to miss time due to surgery to treat kidney Cancer (see Tweets from The Athletic's' Shams Charania on January 26 below).
NBA
grizzlybearblues.com

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers Preseason Game Preview

WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse — Indianapolis, Indiana. HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: Bally Sports Southeast/NBA League Pass/92.9 FM ESPN Memphis. The Memphis Grizzlies have been humming through the preseason. Aside for a 4-point loss to Atlanta where they rested most of their rotation players, the Grizzlies have beaten the Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Hornets, and Detroit Pistons by 75 total points. The defense looks sharp, and the offense was been extraordinary behind the mastery of Ja Morant and the strong starts from Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and De'Anthony Melton.
NBA
Caris Levert
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 109, Grizzlies 107 (Preseason)

The Pacers squared off against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight for the third game of their preseason schedule. It was the first time the Blue & Gold are taking the floor in the newly renovated, newly named Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Although the teams will not meet again until March 2022, the teams...
NBA
dailymemphian.com

Grizzlies fall to Pacers in a game about depth

Sam Merrill scored 30 points in the loss. Will it be enough to make the team?. Drew Hill covers the Memphis Grizzlies and is a top-10 APSE winner. He has worked throughout the South writing about college athletics before landing in Memphis.
NBA
chatsports.com

Pacers preseason final score: Jeremy Lamb hits game winner, Pacers top Grizzlies 109-107

Opting to make their third preseason game a meaningful one, the Indiana Pacers played heavier minutes for their starters and were rewarded with a late victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. After going back and forth all night, the Pacers came away with the exhibition win behind a tremendous fourth quarter from Jeremy Lamb, including a game winner with 3.6 seconds remaining.
NBA
NBA Game Highlights

Cleveland Cavaliers | Game Recap: Cavaliers 110, Pacers 94

The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers, 110-94. Cedi Osman recorded a team-high 14 points, along with three rebounds and two assists for the Cavaliers, while Kevin Love added 10 points in the victory. Domantas Sabonis tallied 10 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Pacers in the losing effort. The Cavaliers finish the preseason 2-3, while the Pacers finish 2-2.
#Pacers
Indy Cornrows

Pacers Links: LeVert to miss start of season, Brogdon expected back for opener

As the Pacers started prepping for their next game over the weekend, the first game that counts in Charlotte on Wednesday, Rick Carlisle confirmed that Caris LeVert would not be suiting up when the season tips. In fact, LeVert will miss at least the first four games and then his...
NBA
NBA
Basketball
Sports
Kokomo Tribune

AFSETH: Pacers head into Wednesday's opener without LeVert, Warren

Coming off an injury-plagued season that ended without a playoff berth, the Indiana Pacers enter the 2021-22 regular season short-handed but with aspirations for success. The Pacers will have both starting bigs — Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner — in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who missed time to end the preseason, also will be returning to the lineup. However, shooting guard Caris LeVert and small forward T.J. Warren remain sidelined.
NBA
chatsports.com

Previewing the First Week of the Regular Season: Pacers Podcast

The Indiana Pacers play REAL basketball this week!. On today's episode of the Indy Cornrows podcast, Tom Lewis and I dive into the coming week, expectations for it, predictions and previews against the Hornets, Wizards, and Heat, and more. We did not discuss Malcolm Brogdon's extension, which broke later in...
NBA
chatsports.com

Game stream: Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Indiana Pacers (0-0) play against the Charlotte Hornets (0-0) at Spectrum Center. Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 20, 2021. Indiana Pacers 0, Charlotte Hornets 0 (7:00 pm ET) What's the buzz on Twitter?. Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR. Starting Lineups, Inactive List and Referees for tonight's game...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA News: Caris LeVert's Injury Status Against The Charlotte Hornets

The Indiana Pacers will be without one of their best players when they begin the NBA season on Wednesday evening. They are on the road to face the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina, but will be without star shooting guard Caris LeVert. The former Brooklyn Nets player is out with...
NBA
chatsports.com

Wizards vs. Pacers preview: Washington faces Indiana in first home game

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. Wizards: Cassius Winston (Hamstring, Day-to-day); Rui Hachimura (Non-Injury Related, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out) Pacers: Kelean Martin (Hamstring, Day-to-day); Caris LeVert (Back, Out); T.J. Warren (Foot, Out) Pregame Notes. The Washington Wizards (1-0) are playing the Indiana Pacers (0-1) in their first home game...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA News: Miles Bridges Injury Status For Pacers-Hornets Game

The Charlotte Hornets have announced their updated injury report before they tip off against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening. The game is both team's first regular season game of the 2021-22 NBA season. On the injury report for the Hornets is two players, and the full list can be...
NBA
Indy Cornrows

Pacers Podcast: Game One Loss w/ Dave Searle

The Pacers dropped a closely contested game to the Charlotte Hornets last night, 123-122 on the opening game of their 2021-22 campaign. After relinquishing a double digit lead with a dreadful third quarter, Indiana had a chance to win on an out of bounds play with just under 5 seconds left, but fell short. The Pacers play again against the Wizards on Friday night.
NBA

