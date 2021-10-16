13 Forgotten Halloween Classics – Part 2

PinkPantheress pulls back the curtain on her artist origins while hunting for ghosts in new short film Feast on This. The nine-minute clip is part of Spotify’s Radar program, which features emerging artists. In the grainy visual, she hangs out with friends at Allington Castle, where they go ghost hunting. In between footage from their investigation, she shares how she got her start in music, confessing she was initially a lead singer in a band and explains why she’s been so mysterious — even with her besties — and discusses her rise to prominence. The TikTok phenomenon recently released her debut mixtape, To Hell With It. The 10-track project features breakout songs “Pain” and “Just for Me.” “Don’t make music with hopes of pleasing absolutely everyone with what you want to make, because if I would’ve done that, then I don’t think anyone would be listening to me,” PinkPantheress told Rolling Stone in a recent interview about approaching music. “If you don’t have Garageband [or production software], it’s not a big deal. Just get an instrument, record it on your phone, sing over it, record that on your phone. Music can be done in so many ways.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO