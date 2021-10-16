CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 Forgotten Halloween Classics – Part 2

By Bill Burke
horrornews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to Part 2 of our Halloween inspired “Songs from the Crypt,” playlist, though I think these songs are winners any day of the year. We’ll kick things off with a semi mainstream number and let things get weirder from there. Zevon’s “Werewolves of London,” is a mainstay...

horrornews.net

Collider

You Need to Put Cult Horror Classic ‘House’ on Your Halloween Watchlist

There is certainly no shortage of horror movies available at your disposal this Halloween. However, it might be boring to sift through different recommendation lists that highlight the same slashers or psychological horrors. Perhaps you want to watch something new, at least to you, but you don’t know where to start. Maybe, deep down, you are looking for a film involving ghost cats, haunted houses, dancing skeletons, or all of the above. If you are, then Nobuhiko Obayashi’s 1977 surrealist horror-comedy House is for you.
MOVIES
The Post and Courier

'Rocky Horror' still a cult classic at the Terrace, with special Halloween shows

Stilettos, stockings, sparkles and red lipstick. Those are a few items that drag queens and cult followers dressed up as characters from "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" have in common. This Halloween, in honor of a longstanding tradition, the Terrace Theater on James Island is combining costumed moviegoers raring to...
MOVIES
horrornews.net

HNN Readers Book Club List For Halloween 2021… and beyond!

HNN Readers Book Club List For Halloween 2021… and beyond!. In 1972, sixteen-year-old Jeannette DePalma was murdered, rumored to be the victim of an occult sacrifice by a local coven of witches. Inspired by the speculation surrounding DePalma’s death, Tom Deady incorporates that “what-if” into his new Young Adult novel, THE CLEARING (Vesuvian Books, Aug 10, 2021). Though set in present day, Deady’s latest novel harkens back to the rise of occultism in the seventies and the “Satanic Panic” of the eighties. The story also touches on race and cultural class divides. – www.tomdeady.com/
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Rolling Stone

Insane Clown Posse Are Back With the Perfect Song for Spooky Season, ‘Wretched’

Right in time for peak spooky season, hip-hop’s horrorcore masters Insane Clown Posse are back with a new song, “Wretched.” The track will appear on the group’s next album, Yum Yum Bedlam, set to arrive on Halloween, October 31st, via the group’s own Psychopathic Records. “Wretched” finds ICP’s Violent J plumbing the grisly depths of the world’s most nefarious people: “Angels are just a serpent’s trick,” he spits, “No holiness, no hope exists/I’m wretched/The sickest, infected/The vicious, the deadest/Sadistic, the dreaded/Malicious.”  In an interview with Rolling Stone, Violent J says the song was inspired by a couple of podcast episodes ICP did...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Ringo Starr Taps Into Childhood Rock & Roll Memories in ‘Rock Around the Clock’ Video

Ringo Starr channels some of his earliest rock & roll memories for a lively performance of “Rock Around the Clock” in a new music video for his recent cover of Bill Haley and His Comets’ classic. The clip captures Starr laying down vocals and drums for the track in his Roccabella West studio, while it also includes additional behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the cover. There’s footage of Starr marveling at the bass playing of Nathan East, while elsewhere engineer Bruce Sugar captures the always slick guitar work of Joe Walsh in his home studio. Starr’s rendition of “Rock Around the...
MUSIC
The Independent

The 30 greatest album covers of all time, from David Bowie, ‘Aladdin Sane’ to Patti Smith, ‘Horses’

What makes an album stand the test of time? Mostly it’s the music – songs that resonate with the listener long after the final note has played out. But it also has something to do with the art that accompanies it – whether that’s a photograph, a painting, a collage or something else altogether.The album cover is arguably less valued than it once was. Moody solo shots or images of bands slouching against brick walls have become the norm (thanks Ramones), or else artists go for plain covers with their name in block letters, in the belief that simple is...
MUSIC
92.7 WOBM

How ’Halloween Kills’ Brought Back a Classic Character With Makeup, Not CGI

The following post contains minor spoilers for Halloween Kills. Halloween Kills begins with an extensive flashback to previously unseen events that supposedly occurred just after the end of John Carpenter’s Halloween from 1978. It follows Haddonfield deputy Frank Hawkins (Thomas Mann) as he chases Michael Myers through town, and reconciles the end of the original Halloween — where Myers vanishes into the night after killing three people and terrorizing Laurie Strode — with the new Halloween series — which begins with Michael in a mental hospital, where he’s spent the last 40 years after his capture on that fateful night back in 1978.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

PinkPantheress Hunts for Ghosts in ‘Feast on This’

PinkPantheress pulls back the curtain on her artist origins while hunting for ghosts in new short film Feast on This. The nine-minute clip is part of Spotify’s Radar program, which features emerging artists. In the grainy visual, she hangs out with friends at Allington Castle, where they go ghost hunting. In between footage from their investigation, she shares how she got her start in music, confessing she was initially a lead singer in a band and explains why she’s been so mysterious — even with her besties — and discusses her rise to prominence. The TikTok phenomenon recently released her debut mixtape, To Hell With It. The 10-track project features breakout songs “Pain” and “Just for Me.” “Don’t make music with hopes of pleasing absolutely everyone with what you want to make, because if I would’ve done that, then I don’t think anyone would be listening to me,” PinkPantheress told Rolling Stone in a recent interview about approaching music. “If you don’t have Garageband [or production software], it’s not a big deal. Just get an instrument, record it on your phone, sing over it, record that on your phone. Music can be done in so many ways.”
MUSIC
Nashville Scene

Universal Monsters + Restored Halloween Classics Series Kicks Off With Possession

A divorcecore classic that sits comfortably in that rarefied intersection between psychotronic cult epic and extreme horror, Possession is a heightened tribute to sexual paranoia that anticipates the following 40 years of cinema in a stylish and brutal fashion. The 1981 film is a tad more egalitarian than Cronenberg’s The Brood, and infinitely realer than Kramer vs. Kramer — what co-writer and director Andrzej Żuławski does here is sort of like what Darren Aronofsky did with Black Swan decades later: combining several different narrative modes in a densely symbolic story that can be interpreted in different ways.
BEAUTY & FASHION
horrornews.net

Interview: AJ Diaferio (We’re Wolves)

“We’re Wolves are known as the dark humor, horror loving rock band with an energetic blend of metal subgenre and hard rock influences. The single release is a sinful snippet leading up to their full-length album “Evil Things,” which is already garnering buzz from Loudwire, Revolver Magazine, Outburn Magazine, and more. Evil Things, set to release on October 22, delivers a ground-shattering debut for We’re Wolves and contains features from Bryan Kuznitz of Fame On Fire and Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills. Following the album release, they are set to appear at Florida’s most coveted horror convention, Spooky Empire, on October 23rd.”
ROCK MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Halloween Kills' Jaw-Dropping Return Of A Classic Character Was Done With No CGI Whatsoever

Spoilers ahead for the opening sequence of Halloween Kills. The horror genre has been in a renaissance for years now, resulting in the return of beloved franchises. Case in point: Halloween Kills, which marks the second installment in David Gordon Green’s slasher trilogy. The opening sequence featured the jaw-dropping return of a classic character, and it turns out that was done with no CGI whatsoever.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved 'American Idol' Country Singer Gets Record Deal

He may not have become the next American Idol, but that doesn't mean Alex Miller isn't finding plenty of success. Just months after the Kentucky teen was eliminated from the ABC signing competition after he wouldn't stray from his country roots, Miller landed a record deal with Billy Jam Records!
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA

