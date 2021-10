Raheem Sterling must have viewed Burnley at the Etihad Stadium as the ideal opportunity to get among the goals again and demonstrate to Pep Guardiola why he should be playing more. In the end, this was not a statement performance from either Sterling or Manchester City but victory was enough to keep up the pressure near the top of the Premier League table. Job done, move on. It was that sort of afternoon.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO