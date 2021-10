Welcome back, folks, to and all-new, all (sort of) different Red Wings season, just like the all-new, all-different Giant Size X-Men #1 comic that came out in 1974. Like that X-Men in that comic, the Wings are led back into relevancy by their leader, Dylan Larkin, which I guess makes Yzerman into Professor X, and I think a decent chunk of the fan base would agree that he can read minds, so this extended metaphor definitely still works and isn’t tired or niche at all.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO