Johnson & Joe …

By Alfred Airaldii
Taylor Daily Press
 10 days ago

Recommendations are not bound, but generally follow FDA experts. In this case, those who have been vaccinated with J&J should also consider whether they can get a...

www.taylordailypress.net

kvrr.com

Moderna And Johnson & Johnson Boosters To Be Considered This Week

WASHINGTON (AP) – With many Americans who got Pfizer vaccinations already rolling up their sleeves for a booster shot, millions of others who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine wait anxiously to learn when it's their turn. Federal regulators begin tackling that question this week. On Thursday and...
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Boy, five, who travelled to New York for life-saving drug not available on the NHS after his family raised more than £232K is now cancer-free and 'getting stronger every day'

A boy aged five who went to New York for a potentially life-saving vaccine after his family raised more than £232,000 is now cancer-free and 'getting stronger by the day.'. Liam Scott and his parents have been travelling back and forth to America over the past year for experimental cancer treatment, which is not available on the NHS.
ADVOCACY
EatThis

CDC Director Says Be Careful Going Here Because of COVID

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has reason to be hopeful—COVID cases continue to go down. She also has reason to urge caution—there are still 64 million unvaccinated Americans who could get or spread COVID, just in time for the holidays. With gatherings in mind, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Walensky about the safety of sporting events, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Read on to discover how you can be safe in these spaces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
Deseret News

Opinion: If you're not vaccinated and think you're winning, think again

It can be easy to become numbed to the magnitude of the losses that COVID-19 has wrought. But we must not. Officially, over 734,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — more Americans than the military fatalities in WWI, WWII, the Korean War and Vietnam combined. In another grim milestone, American deaths from COVID-19 now exceed American deaths due to the influenza pandemic of 1918 (675,000 deaths). The true number of deaths is likely even higher.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Taylor Daily Press

American children under the age of 5 will be vaccinated next month

Beginning next month, the United States will begin vaccinating elementary school-age children. Anthony Fossie, Chief Health Adviser to President Joe Biden, Considers The corona vaccine will be available to children between the ages of 5 and 11 in mid-November. Until now, children have been vaccinated since the age of twelve....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
womansworld.com

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it's also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there's something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Americans among most dissatisfied in the world and majority want overhaul of politics, health and economy

Americans are among the most dissatisfied with their government, according to a new survey of advanced countries by the Pew Research Centre. Eighty-five per cent of adults in US who were surveyed wanted significant changes in their political system, while 76 per cent wanted changes to the healthcare system and 66 per cent wanted major changes in the economy.The survey, which was conducted across 17 advanced economies in February 2021, comes as countries across the world grapple with the Covid pandemic, and shows the impact of the coronavirus crisis on attitudes toward democracy and social reform."A median of 56% believe...
U.S. POLITICS
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Study: Vaccinated People's Death Risks News Revealed By The CDC

It's been revealed that according to a new CDC study, people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or J&J vaccines are less likely to die from non-COVID-related causes. The study was led by Stanley Xu from Kaiser Permanente Southern California and took into account people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS

