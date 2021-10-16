WarnerMedia Aims to Tie Milestone Comics Characters With a Sponsor

CEO Ana Sarnoff explains what it might look like. You've you've also said that you're going to go back to uh you know not exactly the way it was before um for 2022 but you know allowing that window to come back, we are pretty used to watching stuff on our couch, like I have gotten very lazy about how I consume content. How are you? You know how what makes you confident that people are gonna go back to theater? Yeah, it's a great question and um one of the reasons, by the way, one of the criticisms was why did you announce it for all of 21? Because you're in december of 20 nobody wanted to hear the pandemic was going to happen for a whole another year and here we sit looking at math but but the thing I said is look I believe we will be back in theaters but I don't believe will be shoulder to shoulder without masks at full capacity with everybody returned by next december. And I still think that that's true, I think a lot of people are still very reticent to go theaters and are very used to sitting on their couches and the content at home is so much better screens are bigger popcorns cheaper. Um So I think uh I think two things one we, the studios have to make compelling movies that will surprise and delight on the big screen, big sound then big cinematography, like we have Dune coming out next week, timothy shall amaze and DEA Oscar Isaac Rebecca Ferguson, it's an amazing movie, we opened it in venice to great fanfare, so we're really excited about that, that's a big screen movie and um so we hope that those kinds of movies will get people compelled them to leave the home and that's the movie theaters. I think they learned a lot in the pandemic. I think they you know they went through all kinds of um uh protocols in terms of making sure the theaters are clean and safe and more user friendly. Um And so I think the combination of us with the right kinds of movies and then with the right kind of experience is reserved seating, you know kind of comfortable chairs, the things that you want um that you you should expect in theaters, I think that will get people back So far what we're seeing is people under 35 have been more inclined. Um so are movies that targeted that audience did did much better and now we're hoping like bond did attract in over 35 audience. Yeah, that's a good sign. I don't know, I know a lot of my friends would like the first time they went back to the theater this past weekend so I think it's still a lot needs to play out. We are very in euro two being in our homes. Um but I think you know there will be a use case to going out and having fun again.

