CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Kings' Rasmus Kupari: Promoted to big stage

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Kupari was recalled from AHL Ontario on Saturday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
prohockeyrumors.com

Erik Gustafsson Signs With Chicago Blackhawks

Oct 11: The Blackhawks have made it official, signing Gustafsson to a one-year, $800K deal. Oct 10: Defenseman Erik Gustafsson was released from his professional tryout by the New York Islanders and is expected to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports Gustafsson signed a one-year deal worth $800K.
NHL
WGR550

Rasmus Dahlin believes in his Sabres teammates

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres got their final practice in on Wednesday before opening the 2021-22 season on Thursday at home against the Montreal Canadiens. Drake Caggiula returned to practice after having to leave on Tuesday with an unspecified injury. With Rasmus Ristolainen and Jake McCabe both...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rasmus Kupari
Person
Sebastian Aho
CBS Sports

Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Taking weekend breather

Ristolainen didn't practice Saturday or Sunday to recover from minor "bumps and bruises" ahead of Friday's season-opener against the Canucks, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports. Ryan Ellis also took a pair of maintenance days alongside Ristolainen, but neither are expected to miss Friday's game. Recently traded to Philadelphia in July, RIstolainen will be hoping to regain some of the offensive magic that helped him reach 40-plus points four in straight years from 2015-19.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Out against Vancouver

Ristolainen (upper body) won't play in Friday's season opener versus Vancouver, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports. Ristolainen is considered day-to-day with his upper-body issue, so he could be ready to return Monday against the Kraken. With Ristolainen on the shelf, Nick Seeler will draw into the Flyers' lineup against the Canucks.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Enjoy Patrick Kane’s Most Incredible Moments from His 1,000 Games with the Blackhawks

Tonight, before their contest with the Vancouver Canucks, the Chicago Blackhawks will honor Patrick Kane for playing 1,000 games in the Chicago sweater. I don’t know about you, but I have never personally witnessed a more extraordinary Blackhawks player in my lifetime. I’m 31 now, I was 17 when Kane was drafted in June of 2007, so Kane’s career has spanned about half of my life (and all of my adult life). I can’t even think about the Blackhawks without 88 skating on the right-wing every night, so thinking about him playing over 1,000 games so far makes me sad that we’re in the twilight of one of the greatest players in franchise history’s career.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Ready to rock

Dahlin (lower body) is in the projected lineup for Thursday's season opener versus Montreal, John Vogl of The Athletic reports. Dahlin was dealing with a soft tissue issue toward the end of training camp, but he was never expected to be unavailable for Thursday's contest. The first overall pick from the 2018 Draft will skate on the Sabres' top pairing and first power-play unit against the Canadiens.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Network#Ahl Ontario#Nhl Network Radio#Kings
sacramentosun.com

Fresh off big opening win, Kings face recent nemesis Wild

The Los Angeles Kings haven't forgotten their dismal record against the Minnesota Wild last season, when they lost six of the eight meetings, and they won't bother making excuses. Instead, the Kings are focused on getting off to a good start against the Wild on Saturday night in Los Angeles.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Levied fine for roughing

Andersson was assessed a $5,000 fine for roughing the Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto on Saturday. Andersson appeared to headbutt Yamamoto in a first-period, post-whistle scrum. He received two minor penalties on the play (one for roughing, one for elbowing).
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Grabs assist in loss

Andersson posted an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks. Andersson has notched a helper in each of the Flames' two games so far. The Swede has added four shots, three blocks and a plus-1 rating while logging top-pairing minutes. He's got breakout potential this year as a solid two-way defenseman, and a boost in power-play time should help his scoring pace.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Provides power-play helper

Andersson notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers. Andersson's PIM came after he scuffled with Oilers winger Kailer Yamamoto in the first period. The Swedish blueliner also helped out on Elias Lindholm's third-period tally. With Mark Giordano now in Seattle, Andersson is set to ascend to a top-pairing role full-time in 2021-22. The 24-year-old had 21 points, 68 blocked shots and 96 shots on net in 56 outings last year, but an increased role on the power play should lead to a bump in offense in his fourth full NHL campaign.
NHL
Reuters

Connor McDavid’s hat trick powers Oilers past Flames

EditorsNote: 10th graf, last sentence changes for correction. Connor McDavid notched a hat trick, and Jesse Puljujarvi collected a goal and two assists to lead the host Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Derek Ryan also scored in the win and goaltender Mike Smith...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Kings, Blues, Blackhawks, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting good news after what looked like a serious injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Meanwhile, the status on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade seems to change weekly. How long will he be staying with the St. Louis Blues? The Ottawa Senators seemed to have dismissed rumors that they’re looking to add a top-nine center to their group and there were plenty of scouts at the Blackhawks game on Thursday, many of them likely checking in on Dylan Strome.
NHL
Yardbarker

The Big Three Will Play Heavy Minutes Tonight Versus the Kings

The last matinee before the big show starts is tonight for the Lakers against the Sacramento Kings. Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James will all be taking the court together again for only the second time in this NBA preseason. In their first time on the court together last...
NBA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Ready for season debut

Ristolainen (upper body) will make his season debut Wednesday against the Bruins, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Ristolainen missed Philadelphia's first two games of the season with an upper-body injury, but he resumed practicing Sunday, putting him on track to debut against Boston. The 26-year-old blueliner, who picked up 18 points in 49 games with the Sabres last season, should slot into a top-four role for Wednesday's contest.
NHL
lakers365.com

Lakers vs. Kings Preview: The big three’s final dress rehearsal

It's all about being patient with the process and understating that we're going to have frustrating moments," James said, after Tuesday's loss to the Stephen Curry and Draymond Green-less Warriors. It's going to take a minute for us to become the team that we know we are going to be capable of being. We're going to have moments where we're not quite right there.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy